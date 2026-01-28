The NBA Trade Deadline (Feb.5) is coming quickly, and nobody knows what the Chicago Bulls will do with Coby White. Recently, there has been an abundance of trade rumors as White plays out the final year of his contract.

Meanwhile, things seem to be heating up regarding a potential White trade. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Bulls may be looking to make an offseason deal with Ayo Dosunmu, who's also on an expiring contract, and not White. Siegel also anticipates more to come before the trade deadline, per the ClutchScoops Podcast.

“Coby White is the name to monitor on the trading block over the next weekend,” Siegel said.

Furthermore, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, and LA Clippers are three teams that have reportedly expressed interest in White. He will likely be a highly valued guard on the trade market. Additionally, White is frequently mentioned as the most likely Bull to be traded, per Jake Fisher of The Stein Line.

The reasons range from his refusal of a four-year, $87 million deal to his not being the engine that drives the offense. Last summer, the Bulls signed Josh Giddey to a four-year, $100 million deal, essentially making him the focal point of the franchise.

Meanwhile, Dosunmu has adjusted well to playing alongside Giddey.

Where are the Bulls in terms of priorities?

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Executive Vice President Arturas Karnisovas is taking an active role in trade negotiations. Furthermore, Coweley reports that the Bulls would look to acquire a young talent to complement Giddey and Matas Buzelis.

As a result, many younger talents have been floated around. Among them are Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham of the Timberwolves. Altogether, the Bulls are going to be very involved in the trade market, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Nikola Vucevic, Dalen Terry, Jevon Carter, and Kevin Huerter are other possible trade candidates. White has played 25 games, averaging 19.0 points and 4.7 assists this year.