Riding a surprising four-game win streak, the Chicago Bulls look to carry their momentum into a Saturday night clash with the Houston Rockets. As they look to do so, they await key status updates for guards Coby White and Josh Giddey, both dealing with various injuries. Both players are dealing with lower-leg concerns, but Giddey's is seemingly more serious, as he is listed as doubtful, with White currently probable. Here is everything we know about Coby White and Josh Giddey's playing status against the Rockets.

Coby White, Josh Giddey injury status vs. Rockets

As the two catalysts of the Bulls' current hot stretch, neither Giddey nor White are guaranteed to face the Rockets on Saturday night. Giddey has the bleaker outlook of the two, listed on the injury report as doubtful with a right ankle sprain. Considering he missed the team's last game against the Brooklyn Nets, he is unlikely to suit up. Giddey initially suffered the injury in the team's March 10 win over the Indiana Pacers.

White, however, is expected to play through the sesamoiditis in his right toe, which has him considered probable. The injury is essentially a minor bone bruise in the ball of his foot and extending to the toe. Overall, White has missed just seven of the team's 66 games thus far. He is coming off a team-high 31-point effort against the Nets, guiding the Bulls to their fourth consecutive victory.

Both Giddey and White have been on fire lately, particularly since the All-Star Break. Since Chicago's return from the break, Giddey is posting averages of 23.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game in nine outings. In that same time, White is averaging 24.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 11 games.

If Giddey misses another game, which he appears to do, Kevin Huerter figures to receive his second consecutive start. Huerter started in lieu of Giddey against the Nets and poured in 18 points and nine rebounds in 33 minutes. The performance extended his streak of double-digit scoring games to eight.

Bulls injury report

Lonzo Ball — OUT, right wrist sprain

Ayo Dosunmu — OUT, left shoulder surgery

Josh Giddey — Doubtful, right ankle sprain

E.J. Liddell — OUT, G-League, Two-Way

Emanuel Miller — OUT, G-League, Two-Way

Coby White — Probable, right toe sesamoiditis

Jahmir Young — OUT, G-League, Two-Way

Rockets injury report

N/A, no injuries submitted