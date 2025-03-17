The Chicago Bulls will visit the Utah Jazz on Monday at Delta Center. Josh Giddey is doubtful on the team's injury report due to a right ankle sprain.

Here's everything we know about Giddey's injury and playing status vs. the Jazz.

Josh Giddey injury status vs. Jazz

Giddey has missed the Bulls' last two games after spraining his ankle during a Mar. 10 win over the Indiana Pacers. As of Saturday, the Chicago guard had begun sprinting but was not cutting on the ankle, according to Joe Crowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

A doubtful tag for Monday's game indicates Giddey is still working his way back and is unlikely to suit up vs. the Jazz. The 22-year-old has averaged 13.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists on 46.2 percent shooting this season.

Giddey has improved substantially from beyond the arc, a glaring weakness of his game with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He's shot 37.6 percent on 4.0 attempts per game with Chicago, both career-highs.

The Bulls have won four of their last five games and sit 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. If the season ended today, they'd face the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament for a chance to meet the winner of the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic for the eighth seed.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have lost an NBA-worst nine consecutive games as they continue to tank for a top draft selection. Following the losing skid, Utah has overtaken the Washington Wizards for the top spot in the draft lottery standings.

Bulls injury report

Lonzo Ball: Out – Right Wrist; Sprain

Ayo Dosunmu: Out – Left Shoulder; Surgery

Josh Giddey: Doubtful – Right Ankle; Sprain

E.J. Liddell: Out – G League – Two-Way

Emanuel Miller: Out – G League – Two-Way

Coby White: Probable – Right Toe; Sesamoiditis

Jahmir Young: Out – G League – Two-Way

Jazz injury report

(Not yet submitted)