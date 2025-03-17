ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for today's slate of NBA action as we conclude this cross-conference season series with its final game. The Chicago Bulls (28-39) will take on the Utah Jazz (15-53) with Utah leading the series 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Jazz prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are tenth in the Eastern Conference and holding onto the last play-in spot after most recently dropping to the Houston Rockets 117-114. They hold a four-game lead over the Toronto Raptors and will have to keep pace in order to secure their chance at making the playoffs.

The Utah Jazz are currently last in the Western Conference and they're currently tied with the Washington Wizards for fewest wins in the NBA. They most recently fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-102, marking their ninth-consecutive loss as they look to break their skid here tonight.

Here are the Bulls-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Jazz Odds

Chicago Bulls: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -220

Utah Jazz: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +184

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: 240 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: Chicago Sports Network, Jazz+, NBA League Pass

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls recently rattled four-straight wins for their longest streak of the season, but couldn't extend it past a very tough Houston Rockets team. Despite being billed as nine-point underdogs, the Bulls managed to keep the game close while covering the spread in the final minutes of action. Coby White had his eighth-straight game with at least 20 points and led the way with 23 during the loss. He's also totaled seven rebounds in his last three games, so he's certainly playing with a high motor and keeping this Bulls team competitive against better opponents.

Coby White after the loss to Houston: “In order for us to compete at a high level against these teams, you’ve got to match their physicality. For us, you’ve got to bring the physicality up, and I think we’ve been doing that since the All-Star break.” 📰 | @SamSmithHoops recap: — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet



Kevin Huerter also chimed in with nine points, but went just 1-6 from three in an off performance. If the Bulls plan on making noise during the play-in, they'll need a player like Huerter to come off the bench and hit some clutch three-pointers in order to keep the game close. Luckily, they'll have a much more generous matchup here against one of the league's worst defenses as they try for their fifth win in the last six games.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz don't have much to write home about as they've lost their ninth-consecutive game during this recent stretch. While Collin Sexton led the way with 22 points, their defense couldn't do much to stop the size of the Timberwolves as they struggled to rebound the ball. They also had 22 of their own turnovers, so they'll need to be much more secure with the basketball against an opportunistic Chicago Bulls defense.



Walker Kessler has been having a productive season and the Jazz would like to see him produce more on the offensive side with a solid matchup against Nikola Vucevic inside. Kessler has the moves needed to give an older vet like Vucevic problems in the paint, so it'll be interesting to see how often they go to him inside and on the low block. Utah has managed a 5-5 record in their last 10 against the Bulls and will be confident knowing one of their 15 wins has come against this Chicago team this season.

Final Bulls-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Jazz aren't playing very well on either side of the ball right now and it's clear they struggled against big, physical teams and their defenses. While the Chicago Bulls haven't been much better this year, they certainly play with more structure on defense and remain active with their on-ball pressure. Unless Collin Sexton can erupt for a 30-point night, the Jazz will continue to struggle if they turn the ball over like they have during this losing streak.

All in all, the Bulls just look like a more complete team compared to the Jazz and with the play-in on the line, they'll be pressed to find wins in this last stretch of the season. They won't face many more teams with a worse record than them, so we'll roll with the Chicago Bulls to cover this spread on the road.

Final Bulls-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls -5.5 (-110)