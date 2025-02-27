The Chicago Bulls have been losing a lot of games as of late, but one bright spot has been the play of Josh Giddey. Giddey has been on fire during the month of February, and he has been playing especially well since the All-Star break. Giddey's contract is expiring, and if he keeps playing like this consistently, he could get a big deal during the offseason.

Bulls insider K.C. Johnson does expect Josh Giddey to return to the Bulls next season, and right now, he is expecting his contract to be worth around $20-25 million annually.

“I'd probably more guess the average per season. And it's probably… twenty two, twenty four, somewhere in there,” Johnson said on 670 The Score. “I don't think it's gonna be thirty, and I don't think it's gonna be twenty. So, probably, if you're gonna hardball, maybe on the low end of the twenties. And I'm guessing but it's an educated guess.”

Giddey has been shooting lights out since the All-Star break as he is 14-18 from three. He has been impressive as of late, but in order to change the way the Bulls approach his contract, he has to keep this up.

“I would just say this about Giddey. Obviously, he's played phenomenally since the break, but I can't… I don't think you can let one stretch change your overall philosophy,” Johnson said. “And from everything I've been told, and I've reported this on our network, is I think that they've learned from the [Patrick] Williams situation. To be proactive and to give that kind of deal. Again, I'm not as hung up on the $18 million a year for Patrick. I'm more hung up on the five years and the player option, and I think the Bulls are well positioned to play a little more hardball with Giddey. Now with that said, I fully expect Giddey to be back. I'm not saying that they're not going to let him walk for nothing, but I think that they're going to be a little bit more like, ‘Hey, you want to beat this number, you will get an offer sheet.' And there's just not a lot of teams with cap space out there. So we'll see how it plays out. But I don't think you can let a three-game hot stretch, and obviously that could continue, but I don't think you can let that change your overall philosophy in restricted free agency.”

Josh Giddey has stepped up big time since the Bulls traded Zach LaVine. It's going to be interesting to see if Giddey can keep this up through the remainder of the regular season.