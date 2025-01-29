We are quickly approaching the February 6th NBA trade deadline, and rumors regarding Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic going to the Golden State Warriors are getting louder. There a lot of rumors surrounding the Bulls right now as there are numerous players that could end up being traded before deadline, and Vucevic is one of them. The Warriors seem like the likely destination for Vucevic, and he doesn't seem very opposed.

There is certainly a chance that Nikola Vucevic leaves the cold Windy City for the California sun, and according to a report from The Athletic, he sees Golden State as a good trade destination.

“The Warriors have discussed Nikola Vučević, and league sources say the Chicago Bulls big man views Golden State as a desirable destination should Chicago decide to deal him,” The report states. “There are differing opinions on how well he’d fit and how much he’s needed, but he’ll remain a secondary option for the Warriors as the market materializes in the next week.”

One issue with this trade has reportedly been the asking price that the Bulls are looking for as they consider trading Vucevic. According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Warriors remain interested, but they aren't increasing their offer.

“An ounce of doubt has been cast from rival teams regarding the Warriors wanting to trade Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II, two players on expiring contracts coming up in trade rumors,” Siegel's report states. “The Warriors still hold high regard for both championship-proven talents despite them being the easiest players for Golden State to move in trade talks. With this said, Nikola Vucevic remains a trade target the Dubs are interested in, sources said, yet they won't increase their offer to pursue him.”

Everything regarding trades in the NBA will be sorted out soon as there are only eight more days for these deals to get done. Nikola Vucevic is a Bulls players that could be traded, and a lot of his teammates could end up with new teams as well. Chicago has been reluctant to deal at the deadline in recent years, but this could be the season that they finally get active.