The NBA Trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and the Chicago Bulls are a team to watch as we approach the February 6th cutoff. The Bulls are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference as they are having another lackluster season, and maybe this will finally be the year that the team gets active at the trade deadline. If they do, one player that could depart is Nikola Vucevic.

Nikola Vucevic has been at the center of trade rumors this season, and one team that seems to be interested is the Golden State Warriors. One issue seems to be the asking price that the Bulls are looking for, and the fact that they want a first-round pick could be stopping the Warriors from making a trade.

“The Bulls continue to seek a first-round pick in exchange for former All-Star center Nikola Vučević, league sources say,” A report from Marc Stein said. “The Warriors have been at the front of the line in terms of potential Vučević suitors for weeks but, mired in a 10-20 funk that had them stuck at a lowly No. 11 in the West entering Monday's play, have to date been unwilling to surrender more than second-round draft capital.”

Right now, there is still time for negotiations to be made as there is over a week until the deadline, but time is running out. The Bulls are going to try to get as much as they can for any trade at this point, but as we get closer to the deadline, we might see them start to take a step back and agree to something less than they were originally hoping for.

It sounds like the Bulls are likely going to make some trades before the deadline, but we thought the same thing last year and nothing happened. There are a lot of potential Bulls that could be involved, and Nikola Vucevic seems to be one of the main possibilities.