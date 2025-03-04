Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving has suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The injury immediately raises questions about the Mavericks’ future roster moves, particularly their rumored interest in acquiring Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

USA Today’s Ben DuBose noted that Irving’s injury could significantly impact Durant’s trade market this offseason. The Mavericks had been linked as a potential landing spot for the 37-year-old forward, but the loss of Irving and other roster uncertainties could make Dallas hesitant to trade its assets if the team is no longer a serious title contender.

Durant is currently in his 17th NBA season, averaging 26.7 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 52.9% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range across 48 games. He is set to enter the final year of his four-year, $194.2 million contract in the 2025-26 season, which carries a salary of $54.7 million.

Kyrie Irving’s injury timeline complicates Mavericks’ trade considerations for Kevin Durant

DuBose also pointed out that Irving’s injury timeline could complicate the Mavericks' decision-making process. With ACL recovery typically requiring a full year, the 32-year-old guard is likely to return in the mid-to-late portion of the 2025-26 season and may not regain his full form until the 2026-27 campaign.

Before his injury, Irving was averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc across 50 games. His absence leaves a significant void in the Mavericks’ backcourt, and with other injuries affecting the roster, the team has struggled to maintain consistency.

The Mavericks now face a difficult decision. Trading for Durant would require significant assets, and with Irving sidelined and another key player recovering from injury, the team may question whether such a move would be worth the cost. Additionally, Durant’s age and contract situation add further uncertainty to any potential deal.

Mavs’ playoff hopes waver amid injuries and roster uncertainty

Dallas had positioned itself as a contender with Irving and Anthony Davis, but injuries have derailed those expectations. The team is now 32-30 after a 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night and currently sits as the 10th seed in the Western Conference, barely holding onto a Play-In Tournament spot.

Adding to Dallas' challenges, the team no longer has Luka Dončić, who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February prior to the deadline in exchange for Davis. Davis played only one game for the Mavericks before suffering a left adductor strain and has been sidelined since February 8. While he is expected to return before the end of the regular season, his absence has contributed to the team’s struggles.

If the Mavericks choose to pursue Durant despite their current setbacks, they would likely need to rely on a deep supporting cast and hope for a strong return from Irving in the latter half of next season. As the offseason approaches, Durant’s trade market will be closely watched, with the Mavericks' interest likely hinging on their long-term outlook and confidence in their roster’s ability to compete.