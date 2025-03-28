The Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade shocked the NBA world in February. The Dallas Mavericks traded their franchise cornerstone, while the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with LeBron James' star running mate.

In a recent interview with Marc Spears of Andscape, AD was asked about what his relationship is like with Bron, considering they're now on different teams. He also reacted to rumors that The King was aware of the blockbuster deal before it came to fruition:

“Ain’t no change for me. It’s a business. People are saying that [James] knew [of the trade] because of the Marcus Morris [quote saying James knew] that comes out. [James] is saying he don’t. At this point, whether he knew or not or whoever knew, or it was quiet when [ESPN’s] Shams (Charana) dropped [the news], it doesn’t matter who knew. This s— happened,” Davis said.

“You can’t change like, ‘Oh, [James] didn’t know, well let’s change it.’ It’s no going back. But as far as our leadership, obviously, we were on the same team, so we talked all the time,” the Mavericks center continued. “But [the Lakers] are trying to make a push, we’re trying to make a push, so we don’t talk as much. But we still check in on each other. He texts me all the time. [James’ chief of staff] Randy [Mims] hit me. Actually, they both just hit me. Vando [Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt] did. We still talk to those guys. I’ve been with [James] the longest, six-and-a-half years. We’ve been really close, but nothing has changed. Obviously, we don’t talk hang like we used to just because of the teams and stuff. But I’m sure we will get together over this summer and try to figure it out.”

After all, Davis and James played together for 6.5 seasons. AD is busy trying to find greatness with the Mavericks, but that's not going to happen this season as they're ravaged by injuries and out of playoff contention, although Dallas may make the Play-In Tournament. The big man just returned from injury.

While the NBA is a business, these are human beings who build relationships. It's refreshing to see that AD's ex-teammates and colleagues are reaching out. And like he said, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Davis and LeBron link up in the summer.