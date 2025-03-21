The Dallas Mavericks have endured a difficult past couple of months due to injuries. Although it is far from an ideal situation, Mavs two-way guard Brandon Williams has received more playing time as a result. Williams has played well for the most part and NBA 2K25 has taken notice. On Thursday, Ronnie 2K revealed that Williams' rating in the game improved from a 70 to a 76.

“The biggest movers in this latest update include Brandon Williams of the Mavericks,” Ronnie 2K said in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter,” going from a 70 to a 76. He's making the most of his opportunities with all the new playing time available on the Mavs.”

For anyone who plays NBA 2K, they understand how big of a jump a six-point rating increase is. Yes, it is just a video game, but the NBA 2K series prides itself on being as realistic as possible from a ratings standpoint. The Mavs guard is clearly trending in a promising direction.

Mavericks guard Brandon Williams displaying signs of potential

Overall, Williams is averaging 7.2 points per game across 13.5 minutes per outing. He is also recording 2.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game.

However, the 25-year-old guard has averaged 14.7 points, 3.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per outing across his past 10 games while recording 24.8 minutes of action per contest. He has been quite efficient as well, shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc throughout his past 10 games.

In other words, Williams is taking advantage of his increased playing time.

“He’s fighting to get a job,” Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said of Brandon Williams in early March. “He’s got a great opportunity to get an NBA contract… That’s our job is to hopefully put him in a position to do that here or somewhere else.”

Williams and the Mavs will play the Detroit Pistons in Dallas on Friday night.