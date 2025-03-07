The Dallas Mavericks have dealt with no shortage of injury trouble throughout the 2024-25 NBA season. Kyrie Irving recently suffered a torn ACL. Additionally, Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford are among the Mavericks who are still dealing with injuries. Ahead of Friday's Mavs' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Olivier-Maxence Prosper has a “serious” wrist injury that is “expected to require season-ending surgery.”

“Prosper has been diagnosed with ligament damage in his right wrist, sources said,” Charania also reported.

Mavericks continue to deal with injury trouble

The Mavs had a total of 10 players listed on Friday's injury report. Caleb Martin and Dante Exum were ultimately made available before tip-off, so Dallas will be without eight players against Memphis.

Prosper, 22, has averaged 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per outing across 52 games played in the 2024-25 season. He also recorded just over 11 minutes of action per contest.

The Mavericks are trying to finish the 2024-25 season strong. Doing so amid all of the injuries is going to be a challenge. The Mavericks announced early on Friday that Davis and Lively would be re-evaluated on a weekly basis moving forward. Gafford is expected to be evaluated once again in two weeks.

The team will continue to closely monitor the injured players as the season winds down. Dallas is still in 10th place in the Western Conference, so clinching a play-in tournament spot remains a possibility. The Mavericks have been struggling amid the injury trouble, though, so it remains to be seen if they can stay in postseason contention.

At the moment, the Mavericks are focused on their Western Conference matchup against the Grizzlies. Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST in Dallas on Friday night as the Mavs look to jump back into the win column in an important contest.