It isn’t hyperbole or an over-exaggeration to say that the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks was the most shocking and biggest trade in league history. You might have to go back to when the Lakers traded for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to find a trade of that magnitude. Mavericks legend and Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki recently recalled his initial reaction upon hearing of the Luka Doncic trade, as per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Dirk Nowitzki was out of the country with his family when he first learned of the Luka Doncic trade and said he was, “as shocked and surprised as everybody was.” Nowitzki also added that he was, “disappointed and sad,” for Doncic.

He also revealed that he was invited at Doncic’s request to attend Doncic’s debut with the Lakers on Feb. 10 against the Utah Jazz.

In the aftermath of the trade, Mavericks fans staged a protest outside the arena on what was Anthony Davis’ team debut. The trade has gone over well with the Mavericks fanbase, and it’s understandably so. Doncic was supposed to be the franchise’s next great player following in the footsteps of Nowitzki.

Nowitzki played his entire career with the Mavericks and helped lead the franchise to two NBA Finals appearances en route to winning the 2011 championship. Doncic had just led the team to the NBA Finals this past season.

So far, Doncic has played in three games for the Lakers, and Davis has played in one game for the Mavericks. Doncic is still getting back into game rhythm after not having played since Christmas Day, while Davis is sidelined indefinitely due to an adductor injury.

While only time will tell how the trade between the Mavericks and the Lakers will ultimately turn out, it’s going to probably be a while before the organization gets the fans’ trust back.