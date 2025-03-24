The past month or so has gone as horribly wrong as it can for the Dallas Mavericks. Ever since the Mavs confoundingly decided to trade Luka Doncic away to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, Murphy's Law has taken hold of the entire franchise — with Davis suffering a groin injury in his first game with the team and then Kyrie Irving sustaining a season-ending ACL injury not too long after that.

Simply put, the Mavericks' contending hopes in 2025 have gone all the way down to zero — a major disappointment for a team that made it all the way to the NBA Finals in 2024. And an old rival of the franchise's, Dwyane Wade, believes that their championship window may be shut for good.

“The Dallas Mavericks are in trouble. The Dallas Mavericks are in trouble, I think I've seen 15 bodies go down,” Wade said on his podcast, Time Out with Dwyane Wade. “When ‘The Why' Network went live, we was talking about the Luka trade, but we was talking about AD going to Dallas, Kyrie Irving, we was talking about what that could be and this window is now, that window is [closed].”

Indeed, it's hard to see the Mavericks being in a position to contend within the foreseeable future. They could have perhaps made it interesting this year had Davis and Irving stayed healthy, but alas, that was not meant to be.

With Davis not getting any younger, and the uncertainty surrounding whether or not Irving can return to the level he was playing at prior to his ACL tear has clouded the Mavericks' future in so much doubt, and Wade is certainly not alone in thinking that the Mavs' championship window may have already passed them by.

Mavericks make the most boneheaded trade in NBA history

It's not too often that an NBA team manages to get a generational superstar in the middle of his prime, and that superstar has done nothing but express his love for the team and the city. That's the situation the Mavericks had with Luka Doncic; Doncic has showed nothing but love to the team and to its fans, which is why the decision to get ahead of his purported conditioning and health issues remains the most confounding decision in NBA history.

