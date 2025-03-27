Dallas Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving has been feeling the love from the fans ever since he tore his ACL on March 3 against the Sacramento Kings. Irving generously kept fans up to speed about his condition.

On Wednesday, he successfully underwent surgery to repair his ACL at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. In response, fans flooded social media with messages of support and encouragement. Among the messages included the prayer emoji, “Get well soon Kyrie”, and “I'm so happy to hear that”.

Irving is out for the remainder of the season, and his recovery is expected to last close to a year.

The void Kyrie Irving filled post-Luka

Before his injury, Irving was the catalyst for the Mavericks. He came to life after the Mavericks unexpectedly traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Irving averaged 26.5 points per game, 5.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds since the trade.

While the fans were despondent following the trade, some going as far as cancelling their season tickets, Irving made it a point to tell the fans to move pass it.

“I don't want anyone to play the blame game,” Doncic said.

Irving admitted it was an emotional roller coaster to play without Luka or play against him.

According to CBS Sports, the Mavericks had a 37.8% chance of making the playoffs before Irving's injury. Those chances have now slipped to 24.4%.

The Mavericks stand at 35-38 and have lost 12 out of their last 16 games since Irving's absence. It is safe to say that the Mavericks will have an even greater uphill climb with the season entering its final stages.

In the post-Luka trade, Irving was their ultimate spark in terms of veteran leadership and commanding presence. He filled a void, but now he has left a void, a huge one.