Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been at a loss of words since the NBA trade deadline. The barrage of injuries has become overbearing and spilled over into Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

After the Mavericks dealt with another injury heading into the game, they had two more. Both Dwight Powell and Kessler Edwards knocked into one another, going for a loose ball.

Powell had a cut above his eye that was bleeding. The two players went to the locker room. However, Edwards came back out and finished the remainder of the game.

It still leaves Kidd baffled at the influx of injuries since the NBA trade deadline. He elaborated more via ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

“Never seen this,” Kidd said. “Never been in a game where we could not take someone out to rest them because we had no one to put in. At the end of the bench, usually, you can put someone in. If they were not in [street] clothes, they were in the back getting stitches or could not move or walk. It's tough. It is what it is, though. You've got to keep pushing forward.”

Jason Kidd is baffled at the Mavericks' injuries

The injuries have ramped up significantly since the Mavericks traded away Luka Doncic. For instance, Anthony Davis played only one game and then was injured. His return has no timetable.

For their guards, Kyrie Irving tore his ACL and is out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. His recovery is roughly nine to 12 months, depending on rehab, and other factors.

With Powell and Edwards being injured in Sunday's game, it felt too bad to be true. Still, Kidd had some jokes regarding the injuries and the team's financial state.

“We can't sign anybody, so me and Duds cost too much,” Kidd said jokingly, referring to Mavs assistant coach Jared Dudley, whose 14-year NBA playing career ended in 2021. “You've got to laugh or else this will drive you crazy.”

Humor is often the best medicine for handling some type of adversity. After the Mavericks lost to the Suns on Sunday, the latter only trails them by 1.5 games for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

While Dallas was a lock before trading away Doncic, the barrage of injuries is making it unbearable. No matter how much Kidd uses humor to cope, plenty of fans are also disgruntled with the state of the team.

The rest of the season won't do any favors for the Mavericks. If they can have some of their players fully injury, then it might be more bearable moving forward.