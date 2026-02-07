The Dallas Mavericks are set to play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. The Mavs recently traded Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards as part of a three-team deal, and Khris Middleton was among the players who ended up in Dallas as a result. So, is Middleton playing tonight vs. the Spurs following the trade?
The Mavericks are going in a new direction as a franchise as they prepare to build around Cooper Flagg. Kyrie Irving will help lead the way as well. It seemed as if Middleton would be a buyout candidate following the trade, but it appears that he will remain with Dallas for now.
On the injury report, Middleton — as well as the other players acquired in the deal — is listed as “trade pending” even though the deal was officially announced on Thursday. Here's everything we know about Middleton's status for tonight's game vs. the Spurs.
Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*
Khris Middleton's playing status vs. Spurs
Middleton is listed as doubtful to play on Saturday night, per the NBA injury report.
The 19-32 Mavs will attempt to upset the 35-16 Spurs in San Antonio. On Thursday night, the teams played in Dallas and the Spurs earned a 135-123 win.
As for the question of if Khris Middleton is playing tonight, the answer is probably not.
Mavericks' injury report
The Mavs have 10 players on the injury report.
- Marvin Bagley II (trade pending): Probable
- AJ Johnson (trade pending): Probable
- Tyus Jones (trade pending): Probable
- Brandon Williams (right lower leg contusion): Probable
- Khris Middleton (trade pending): Doubtful
- Ryan Nembhard (G League two-way): Doubtful
- Moussa Cisse (G League two-way): Doubtful
- Miles Kelly (G League two-way): Doubtful
- Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery): Out
- Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery): Out
Spurs' injury report
The Spurs have seven players on the injury report.
- De'Aaron Fox (bilateral mid thoratic soreness): Questionable
- Luke Kornet (left adductor tightness/left ankle soreness): Questionable
- Jeremy Sochan (left quad strain): Questionable
- Harrison Ingram (G League two-way): Questionable
- Stanley Umude (G League two-way): Questionable
- Lindy Waters III (left knee hyperextension): Out
- David Jones Garcia (G League two-way): Out