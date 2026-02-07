The Dallas Mavericks are set to play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. The Mavs recently traded Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards as part of a three-team deal, and Khris Middleton was among the players who ended up in Dallas as a result. So, is Middleton playing tonight vs. the Spurs following the trade?

The Mavericks are going in a new direction as a franchise as they prepare to build around Cooper Flagg. Kyrie Irving will help lead the way as well. It seemed as if Middleton would be a buyout candidate following the trade, but it appears that he will remain with Dallas for now.

On the injury report, Middleton — as well as the other players acquired in the deal — is listed as “trade pending” even though the deal was officially announced on Thursday. Here's everything we know about Middleton's status for tonight's game vs. the Spurs.

Khris Middleton's playing status vs. Spurs

Middleton is listed as doubtful to play on Saturday night, per the NBA injury report.

The 19-32 Mavs will attempt to upset the 35-16 Spurs in San Antonio. On Thursday night, the teams played in Dallas and the Spurs earned a 135-123 win.

As for the question of if Khris Middleton is playing tonight, the answer is probably not.

Mavericks' injury report

The Mavs have 10 players on the injury report.

Marvin Bagley II (trade pending): Probable

AJ Johnson (trade pending): Probable

Tyus Jones (trade pending): Probable

Brandon Williams (right lower leg contusion): Probable

Khris Middleton (trade pending): Doubtful

Ryan Nembhard (G League two-way): Doubtful

Moussa Cisse (G League two-way): Doubtful

Miles Kelly (G League two-way): Doubtful

Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery): Out

Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery): Out

Spurs' injury report

The Spurs have seven players on the injury report.