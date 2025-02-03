The Dallas Mavericks claim that Luka Doncic's conditioning issues and Anthony Davis' elite defense were the main reasons behind the trade that shocked the world, but many fans aren't buying it. That's why Bill Simmons had some fun with conspiracy theories on his podcast this past Sunday.

The famed journalist brought up the popular idea that Mavericks owners want to sabotage the Dallas fanbase so that they can move to Las Vegas.

“I love this one that the owners always wanted the Vegas team and their eventual goal is to basically flip franchises, move Dallas to Vegas so they can have their whole casino thing,” Simmons said. “The expansion team that was going to go to Vegas will be the Dallas team, they’d pay whatever. The first way to do this was to basically to torpedo the Mavericks franchise relationship with their fans by trading Luka Doncic. I have no notes, that’s one of the best conspiracy theories I’ve ever heard.”

Las Vegas and Seattle are currently the most likely locations for NBA expansion teams, with Mexico City a more ambitious option, via The Athletic. Vegas especially makes sense for the Mavs' ownership, as it owns the Sands Casino there. The majority owners are 79-year-old businesswoman Miriam Adelson and her son in law Patrick Dumont.

Fellow basketball writer Kirk Goldsberry co-signed the theory when talking to Simmons.

“I’m in Texas right now, one more layer to that one is gambling in Texas may or may not happen,” Goldsberry said.

“Probably not happening,” Simmons replied.

“For those that don’t know, this family made its money in Vegas,” Goldsberry pointed out. “They are a casino family.”

Fans may never know the true reason behind the trade, but if the Mavs do move to Vegas eventually, this theory will be hard to deny. Wealthy businessmen/women rarely turn down profit opportunities, and owning a casino and NBA franchise in the same city sounds like a money-making machine.