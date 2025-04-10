Luka Doncic returned to Dallas for the first time since he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, and it was an emotional night in the arena. From the beginning, the Mavericks had a tribute video for Doncic, and you could see the tears in his eyes as he watched the fans show him love. It's obvious that nobody has fully gotten over the trade, including the fans, who are still chanting “Fire Nico” whenever they get the chance.

That's what happened during the game, and Mark Cuban's reaction to the chants was caught on camera as Nico Harrison continues to receive backlash.

From the looks of Cuban's face, he seemed disappointed that the fans were even chanting it at the time.

Mark Cuban not feeling the "Fire Nico" chants

Some are still trying to process the real reason why Harrison decided to make the move and trade Doncic. He was clearly the franchise player of the team and it seemed like he was willing to stay with them for the rest of his career. Rumors have come out since the trade that the Mavericks weren't sure that he would re-sign, and there were also some who said the organization didn't like his work ethic.

At the end of the day, Doncic was going out on the court and putting up big numbers for the Mavericks, and he helped them get to the NBA Finals just last season. It's still hard to justify why a move like that was made out of nowhere, and also secretly.

Right now, it looks like the Lakers got the best end of the trade, as they're currently the No. 3 seed and have a good chance of making a deep postseason run. For the Mavericks, they're fighting in the Play-In spot, but things have definitely gone downhill for them since the trade. Injuries have piled up, the Harrison chants are getting louder, and nobody knows what direction the team is going in.

There's no telling when Mavericks fans will stop the chants, and there's a good chance that they'll last forever unless the team ends up finding success soon. Right now, it's hard to sell them on what they have planned, which means Harrison might have to hear the chants until the end of time, or when he leaves the organization.