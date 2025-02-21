The Dallas Mavericks are back in action after the All-Star break, facing the New Orleans Pelicans, and one of their key players is on the injury report. P.J. Washington, who had been playing some of his best basketball before the break, is on the injury report with a right ankle sprain.

The Mavericks are dealing with several injuries to their frontcourt, and getting Washington would be a plus for a team that is trying to stay within the playoff race. Washington has been one of the key components of the Mavericks' success since joining the team last season, and his presence could mean a lot for them right now.

P.J. Washington's injury update vs. Pelicans

P.J. Washington is questionable against the Pelicans, and there's a chance that he can return for the Mavericks after missing a few games. Earlier in the week, the Mavericks were hopeful that he would return soon, according to Marc Stein.

“The Mavericks are hopeful P.J. Washington, with a good practice Thursday, can then return to the lineup for Friday’s home date with New Orleans,” Stein wrote. “Dallas’ forthcoming 10-day deal with Moses Brown must be signed by Thursday for Brown to be able to practice fully before that game.”

The Mavericks' frontcourt is in dire need of help with all of the injuries they've suffered. Anthony Davis is currently sidelined after suffering an adductor injury in his debut against the Houston Rockets. There is some good news on his injury, as the Mavericks noted that he was progressing well and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Daniel Gafford is sidelined with a Grade 3 right MCL sprain and is set to miss at least six weeks. Gafford and Davis showed in their first game together that it was going to be hard to stop them on both sides of the floor, and getting them back will be big for the team. The final injury that the Mavericks have is Derek Lively II, who has a fracture in his foot. It's uncertain when Lively will return, but his presence has definitely been missed since being sidelined.

As of now, the Mavericks have been relying on their backcourt to keep them afloat, and Kyrie Irving has had to do more than usual for the team. Max Christie has also been playing well since getting traded to the Mavericks, and his activity on offense and defense has uplifted them. Klay Thompson has continued to be the sharpshooter that they need, and the bench depth has stepped up too.