Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III shared a bold idea following the Dallas Mavericks' 120-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second leg of the NBA Play-In Tournament. Griffin took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to suggest a content-heavy proposal involving Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison.

“A podcast with Nico Harrison vs 15 Dallas Mavericks Fans would be absolute content Gold right about now,” Griffin wrote.

The idea, while tongue-in-cheek, reflects the growing frustration among Mavericks fans in the wake of a season filled with turbulence and unmet expectations. Harrison made one of the most controversial moves in franchise history earlier this year, sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick.

Doncic had become the face of the Mavericks franchise, leading Dallas to the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and guiding them to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011 in 2024. The decision to part with the five-time All-NBA guard sent shockwaves through the league and ignited backlash among the fan base.

Nico Harrison faces scrutiny as Mavericks miss playoffs after Luka Doncic trade

Reports following the trade cited several reasons for the deal, including concerns over Doncic's conditioning, his relationship with team leadership, and uncertainty surrounding his willingness to sign a long-term supermax extension. Regardless of the rationale, the move proved divisive, with many fans questioning the direction of the franchise under Harrison's leadership.

Chants of “Fire Nico” have become a regular occurrence at Mavericks games, most notably during Doncic's return to Dallas on April 9, when the Lakers defeated the Mavericks and Doncic delivered a 45-point performance.

In acquiring Davis, Harrison leaned on the time-tested adage that “defense wins championships.” Davis, a 10-time All-Star and former NBA champion, anchored the Mavericks’ defense in hopes of reshaping their identity, but injuries and roster inconsistencies derailed the transition.

Since the trade, the Mavericks compiled a 13-20 record and ultimately failed to secure a playoff spot. Their Play-In Tournament exit marked the culmination of a tumultuous post-trade stretch and made Dallas just the 11th team in NBA history to miss the postseason after appearing in the NBA Finals the year before.

Griffin's podcast idea captured the current mood surrounding the franchise: tense, uncertain, and desperate for answers. While unlikely to happen, the notion of Harrison addressing fan concerns directly symbolizes the mounting pressure facing the Mavericks' front office heading into a pivotal offseason.