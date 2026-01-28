The Dallas Mavericks recently had a four-game win streak snapped following their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, and they’re looking to get back on track on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Veteran big man Dwight Powell is the longest-tenured player on the roster, and with the frontcourt injury issues the Mavericks have had this season, he’s been put into a larger role.

Following Mavericks’ shootaround before their game against the Wolves, Dwight Powell spoke about the team’s season so far amid the injury woes.

“We’re playing for each other. . .playing with a lot of energy, which is great,” Powell said. “But basically playing for each other, next man up mentality is something that we try to preach here. Unfortunately we’ve had to test that, we’ve had some unfortunate injuries and situations that have been difficult, but guys have stayed ready. . .and played for each other.”

The Mavericks’ frontcourt in particular has been marred by injuries. Promising third-year big man Dereck Lively II is out of the season due to a foot injury. Anthony Davis, the centerpiece for the Mavericks in the maligned Luka Doncic trade is out due to a hand injury. Daniel Gafford just recently made his return to the lineup amid an ankle injury. And rookie star Cooper Flagg popped up on the injury report as of late as he deals with an ankle injury as well.

It’s resulted in Powell seeing extended minutes in the rotation. The No. 45 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Powell played only a couple of months with the Boston Celtics before being traded to the Mavericks. He hasn’t played for any other team since then.

This season, Powell has appeared in 32 games, including seven starts, at a little over 14 minutes per game. He’s averaging 3.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 65.3 percent from the field. He also brings an element of physicality to the lineup.