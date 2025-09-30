The Dallas Mavericks made one of the boldest moves in recent memory last season when they parted ways with Luka Dončić in a franchise-shaking trade. In return, Dallas received a package of Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick in return, a player once seen as a developmental project but now looking like a key piece of the team’s long-term future. The deal was met with skepticism. How could Dallas possibly trade away one of the best players in the world? But in the aftermath, the Mavericks’ bet on building a deeper, more balanced roster has created the perfect stage for Christie to blossom.

Now entering his fifth NBA season, Christie is no longer the overlooked guard struggling to crack the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation. After arriving in Dallas midway through 2024-25, he immediately carved out a role, providing shooting, defense, and steady playmaking in extended minutes. With a full training camp and the trust of Jason Kidd’s staff, Christie has the opportunity to shock the NBA by becoming one of the breakout players of the 2025-26 season.

From role player to rising star

Christie’s path to this moment has been anything but straightforward. Drafted in the second round by the Lakers in 2022, he began his career as an afterthought in a crowded rotation. His rookie numbers reflected his limited role: 3.1 points in 12.5 minutes per game, shooting well from three (41.9%) but rarely seeing the floor. In year two, he played more regularly, averaging 4.2 points in 14.1 minutes, still fighting for relevance behind stars and veterans.

I wish the Lakers could’ve kept Max Christie

pic.twitter.com/YawHWjmf6j — Kvng™🕷️ (@KvngDKN) September 10, 2025

It wasn’t until the 2024-25 season that Christie’s steady development began to show in meaningful ways. With the Lakers, he averaged 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 25 minutes per night, proving he could contribute in a larger role. The midseason trade to Dallas was the turning point. In 32 games with the Mavericks, Christie took another leap, averaging 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists across 30.4 minutes per game. He became a nightly fixture in the lineup, hitting threes, defending multiple positions, and offering versatility on both ends of the floor.

His overall 2024-25 season numbers: 9.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, with shooting splits of 42.7% from the field, 36.6% from three, and 85.5% from the free-throw line, highlight both his efficiency and potential for growth. For a 21-year-old guard adapting to a new team midseason, those numbers reflect the promise of a player ready for much bigger things.

The key for Christie has been his ability to scale his game. Once pigeonholed as a catch-and-shoot option, he has developed into a confident ball handler and secondary creator. His passing reads improved dramatically after the trade, with his assist average in Dallas climbing to 2.5 per game, showing he could initiate offense when defenses overcommitted. Combined with his defensive versatility, Christie is quickly shedding the “role player” label and stepping into the conversation as a future two-way star.

Why Dallas is the perfect launchpad for Max Christie’s breakout

The Mavericks’ new roster construction gives Christie the ideal environment to thrive. Though Luka Dončić’s departure changed the trajectory of the franchise, the team doubled down on creating a balanced group centered on Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, and a deep supporting cast. Christie fits neatly into that framework as a versatile guard who can defend, shoot, and make plays without needing the ball in his hands constantly.

THE PAST x THE FUTURE Max Christie is going to SHOCK a lot of people this season👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/MIE1lCrWqh — Mavs Lead (@MavsLead) September 17, 2025

Playing alongside Kyrie and Anthony Davis offers Christie something he never consistently had in Los Angeles: structure. Kyrie’s gravity as a shot-creator draws defenders, opening up clean looks from beyond the arc. Davis commands attention inside, forcing rotations that free perimeter players like Christie. Add in veterans like Klay Thompson and P.J. Washington spacing the floor, and suddenly Christie has room to grow without carrying the weight of primary creation.

Defensively, Christie gives Dallas exactly what it needs. At 6-foot-6 with length and lateral quickness, he can switch onto wings and guards alike, often tasked with guarding opposing scorers. In a Western Conference full of offensive firepower, his emergence as a capable stopper will be critical. His rebounding from the guard spot (over 4 boards per game in Dallas) also gives the Mavericks a boost on the margins, where they often struggled in past seasons.

The difference in Dallas is not just opportunity, but expectation. The Mavericks are counting on Christie to continue his upward trajectory. Whereas in Los Angeles he was often overshadowed, in Dallas, he is being groomed as part of the team’s next generation. That confidence can be a catalyst for his growth, giving him the freedom to make mistakes and learn while still playing major minutes.

Max Christie’s potential breakout impact

If Christie continues on his current trajectory, it’s not unrealistic to envision him averaging 14-15 points, 4-5 rebounds, and three assists this season while maintaining efficiency from deep. Those numbers may not make him an All-Star yet, but they would solidify his reputation as one of the league’s premier young two-way guards.

More importantly, his development could help stabilize the Mavericks’ future. With Luka gone, Dallas is no longer about one superstar carrying the load; it’s about building a balanced team capable of winning in multiple ways. Christie’s ability to provide shooting, playmaking, and perimeter defense makes him the type of player who elevates everyone around him.

In many ways, Christie represents the Mavericks’ bold gamble personified. Trading Luka Dončić was seen as waving the white flag, but if Christie blossoms into a near-star contributor, the narrative changes. Dallas could go from being dismissed as a rebuilding team to becoming one of the league’s deepest and most intriguing rosters.

At just 22 years old, Christie has already shown resilience, adaptability, and growth in the face of high expectations. Now, with a full offseason in Dallas and a clear role carved out, he’s in a position to shock the NBA with a breakout season that could redefine not only his career but also the Mavericks’ long-term outlook.