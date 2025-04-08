The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly deliberating how best to recognize Luka Doncic ahead of his highly anticipated return to Dallas on Wednesday night, according to The Stein Line’s Marc Stein. Doncic, who the team traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on February 2 in a blockbuster deal, now prepares to face his former team for the second time since the move that shocked the NBA landscape.

Stein reported that the Mavericks have been “wrestling” in recent days with the most appropriate way to honor Doncic, whose six-year tenure in Dallas saw him emerge as one of the league's brightest stars. His return comes more than two months after the Mavericks sent him to Los Angeles in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie.

Since joining the Lakers, Doncic has played at a high level, leading the team to a 16-9 record. He is currently averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 35.8% from three-point range. The Lakers, riding the momentum of Doncic’s arrival, recently completed an eight-game winning streak — the longest of Doncic’s career and the team’s longest since their 2019-20 championship season.

Luka Doncic’s dominance, Anthony Davis’ return set stage for nationally televised Mavericks-Lakers clash

In his most recent outing, Doncic posted 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in the Lakers’ 126-99 statement win over the league-best Oklahoma City Thunder. The performance marked another milestone, as he became the first Lakers guard since Kobe Bryant in 2013 to record as many 30-point games in a single season. The win improved Los Angeles to 48-30, giving them a 1.5-game cushion over the Denver Nuggets for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Doncic already faced his former team once, on February 25, when the Lakers defeated the Mavericks. He finished with a triple-double—19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists — while Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison observed from the stands. Notably, Doncic had no interaction with Harrison or head coach Jason Kidd during that meeting.

Wednesday’s matchup also marks the first time Anthony Davis will face the Lakers since the trade. Davis missed the previous meeting due to a left adductor strain suffered during his debut on February 8 against the Houston Rockets. Since returning, Davis has averaged 19.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks on 43.7% shooting. The Mavericks, however, have struggled since the trade, going 12-18 and sliding to the 10th seed in the West with a 38-41 record.

Before Doncic’s return to Dallas, the Lakers will face the Thunder again Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, aiming to maintain their playoff position. The Mavericks-Lakers game is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised on ESPN.