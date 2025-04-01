Fans of the Dallas Mavericks don't believe that “all is forgiven.” Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has fallen victim to their ire as the Mavericks are still dazed by the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade.

Before Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, a fan was caught yelling at Harrison, shouting, “Fire Nico,” per @MVPLuka77 on X.

FIRE NICO!! pic.twitter.com/SZhCTiydlC — the revolution lives (@MVPLuka77) March 31, 2025

Harrison proceeded with the controversial trade in his third year as general manager. He defended the trade by saying that Davis was the type of player necessary to help bring the Mavericks a championship in the years ahead.

Since then, the Mavericks have a record of 41-34 and are clinging to a playoff spot. Davis was out due to injury for over a month before returning on March 25, when he scored 12 points in a 120-101 win over Brooklyn.

To make matters worse, the Mavericks are enduring without Kyrie Irving, who injured his ACL and is out for the remainder of the season.

One thing on top of another has put Harrison in the crosshairs of Mavericks fans, whether fairly or not.

Nico Harrison's place in history

The trade has put Harrison in the same category of infamous sports executives.

History will likely put him in the same category as Harry Frazee and Peter Pocklington. Frazee owned the Boston Red Sox and sold Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees in 1919. Pocklington owned the Edmonton Oilers and traded Wayne Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings in 1988.

Frazee and Pocklington were reviled by their respective fan bases for years. Harrison has faced their wrath in similar ways.

The fans have staged protests outside American Airlines Arena, considered canceling their season tickets, and chanted “Fire Nico” every chance they get.

Harrison has acknowledged the frustration of Mavericks fans but has expressed confidence in the team's ability to win. If they do, history could look more charitably at him. If not, well, this might not be the last time “Fire Nico” is heard.