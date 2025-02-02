What just happened? Between this and all of the explicits words attached to it, these were the types of messages conveyed across the NBA on Saturday night when news broke of the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. The league as a whole is in shock, but with the NBA trade deadline just days away, the next order of business turns to what moves the Mavericks will make next and if Jimmy Butler will be involved.

It is no secret to anyone around the NBA that the Miami Heat would like to move Butler right now and try to salvage any value they can get for the six-time All-Star now that he is suspended for a third time.

Dallas has been mentioned numerous times in connection to Butler as one of his desired landing spots, so speculation is growing about whether he would fit in next to Davis and Kyrie Irving. However, based on conversations with various league personnel and rival executives in the Western Conference, it doesn't appear as if trading for Butler is the next move on the table for the Mavericks, league sources told ClutchPoints.

With this said, it's important to note that Davis waived his 15 percent trade kicker in this blockbuster deal involving Doncic and the Lakers. This decision has many wondering about what the Mavs' next move will be, especially since Davis sacrificed roughly $8 million to keep his new team in a financial situation where they can make further moves.

Butler has long been tied to the Mavericks as a potential landing spot, and the idea of pairing him with Davis and Irving does make sense in terms of competing for a championship right now. The problem is that Butler's $48.7 million salary is not very obtainable for the Mavs at this juncture.

Without giving up Davis or Irving, Dallas would be forced to part ways with Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Quentin Grimes, and Daniel Gafford just to match Butler's contract value. While pursuing Butler has its advantages, the Mavericks are focused on other avenues on the trade market, specifically in terms of adding another scoring weapon alongside Irving in the backcourt, sources said.

The bottom line is that general manager Nico Harrison is not done making moves just yet. Trading Doncic for Davis was the first step of the Mavs' plans for the trade deadline, as they are making it clear to the rest of the West that they are doing everything possible to defend their spot in the NBA Finals from a season ago.

Where this trade for Davis brings the Mavs in terms of pursuing more talent is the ultimate question at this time that has league personnel scratching their heads. Maxi Kleber, who was sent to the Lakers with Doncic, was one of Dallas' main trade assets this season given his $11 million contract. Now, many are paying attention to Gafford's availability on the trade market as the Mavericks search for further moves to improve their championship outlook.

A variety of teams would hold significant trade interest in Gafford if he's made available over the next few days leading up to the trade deadline. Outside of Gafford, the Mavericks also have Washington, Naji Marshall, and some first-round picks, including the one in 2029 that they received from Los Angeles, as trade assets.

Nonetheless, leveraging the rest of their valuable assets to make a run at Butler doesn't appear to be the Mavericks' top choice with the trade deadline on Thursday.