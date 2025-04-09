The 2024-25 NBA season has been a whirlwind full of surprises. While the Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers was the most shocking moment, the Memphis Grizzlies' decision to fire head coach Taylor Jenkins was right up there. More drama was added to the NBA on Tuesday when the Denver Nuggets left everyone around the league puzzled once more with a decision to fire Michael Malone and Calvin Booth.

Malone, the winningest head coach in Nuggets history and the fourth-longest-tenured head coach in the league, was booted not even two years after he brought a first NBA championship to the city of Denver.

Before Malone took over for Brian Shaw and George Karl on the sidelines for the Nuggets, this was a franchise that could never find any success outside of the regular season. Although Denver put together some 50-win seasons under Karl, they advanced out of the first round of the playoffs only once with high-level talents like Carmelo Anthony, Chauncey Billups, and Kenneth Faried.

Mediocre is the best word that can be used to describe the Nuggets before Malone took over in 2015, but he immediately established a winning culture for a team that didn't have a clear future. In his first season as the head coach, Malone found himself with a younger team featuring notable players like Danilo Gallinari, Will Barton, and Jusuf Nurkic.

There was another player by the name of Nikola Jokic — a 20-year-old Serbian center at the time who Malone thought the world of.

This was the player Malone believed in, and he told the entire organization that Jokic would lead the Nuggets to new heights. A decade later, Jokic is a three-time MVP and was the 2023 NBA Finals MVP.

No matter what, Malone's time in Denver will be viewed as a major success. He took the Nuggets from the ranks of mediocrity to championship contention status every year, and the championship he won can never be erased. At the same time, his departure has created a mess and an inflection point for the organization.

With only three games remaining on their schedule before the NBA Playoffs, Denver has only heightened the drama that existed from within. David Adelman is a well-respected member of this franchise and a coach the players trust. But even he has been launched into a very awkward situation by taking over for Malone, whom Adelman coached next to for each of the last eight seasons.

Where did things go wrong for Malone and the Nuggets?

It starts with viewpoints that have consistently bumped heads with one another since Denver won the 2023 NBA Finals — a battle between coach and general manager.

Michael Malone's relationship with Calvin Booth, Nuggets' leadership

A lot went into the Nuggets capturing their first championship in 2023. Jokic was obviously the center of attention, but a culture had been established through veteran, experienced members of this roster.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jeff Green, Bruce Brown, and DeAndre Jordan were all key voices in Denver's locker room during this championship run, even though it was Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Jokic who were the faces in the spotlight.

This roster had balance, grit, and a mental toughness that couldn't be broken. Malone recognized the special group he had, and this team as a collective bought into his philosophies, especially regarding the two-man game approach on offense with Jokic as the team's primary playmaker and facilitator.

But even before roster decisions were made after winning this championship, a strained relationship existed between Malone, management, and ownership.

The Nuggets' core was constructed by Tim Connelly, who led this front office from 2017 to 2022 as the team's president of basketball operations. Before then, he was the Nuggets' executive vice president of basketball operations and general manager for four years. When Connelly was promoted in 2017, Booth was named the team's assistant general manager, kickstarting his path to becoming the general manager in 2020.

Connelly and Booth created a strong roster, one that would go on to win the 2023 NBA Finals, but the Nuggets' president of basketball operations was not present for this title run. The Minnesota Timberwolves hired Connelly in 2022, making him one of the highest-paid executives in the league.

When this happened, many wondered why Connelly would leave Denver given their success, yet many shrugged their shoulders since Booth was set to take control of the decision-making.

Constant rifts forming from within and the Nuggets' position versus upcoming changes to the salary cap were main reasons for Connelly's departure, league sources told ClutchPoints. Malone's tensions were also rising due to his desire to utilize the team as he saw fit.

Malone and Booth never really saw eye-to-eye with one another, sources said, leading to an awkwardness anytime major decisions had to be made. Although Malone was beloved by mainly everyone in the organization, ownership entrusted Booth to make the right decisions, and they backed him every step of the way, sources said.

This caused Malone's frustrations to grow further, leading to a variety of heated discussions between the head coach and front office during their championship season, sources said. Malone had a vision for how to utilize the players on his team, and his philosophies were being undervalued by the franchise's decision-makers.

In the aftermath of the Nuggets' championship run, Denver made some questionable roster decisions because of their financial situation.

Denver let Brown walk in free agency, as he signed a two-year, $45 million contract with the Indiana Pacers, and Green also departed for the Houston Rockets. Ish Smith was also not retained by Booth and the front office despite being another well-respected veteran on the roster.

As long as the core group of Jokic, Murray, Gordon, and Porter existed, Booth believed his team could develop young talents. He believed this could be achieved while also competing for a championship. That is when everything began to fall apart, as Malone firmly believed the Nuggets should be allocating all of their resources and time to capitalizing on Jokic's greatness and championship potential.

When the Nuggets lost in the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2023-24 season, another questionable decision was made. Caldwell-Pope, who wanted to remain in Denver and was a favorite of Malone's, was not retained by Booth. The veteran left Denver and signed a three-year, $66 million contract with the Orlando Magic.

Once again, Malone's wishes were left in the dust, as Booth made the decisions he wanted to continue developing the youth of this roster — specifically Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther, and Jalen Pickett. Out of all four youthful talents, Pickett was the player Booth pleaded with Malone on several occasions to allocate more minutes to, sources said, instead of Russell Westbrook, whom Malone and others had formed a strong bond with.

Tensions continued to grow throughout this season, and the Nuggets' recent struggles since the All-Star break had caused minor fractures from within to create massive roadblocks and problems that could not be solved.

If it were not for their championship, Malone would've been fired in 2023 because of the ongoing tensions between him and Booth, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The writing had been on the wall for this change, and Josh Kroenke, the vice chairman of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, held meetings on Tuesday to officially take the franchise in a new direction.

“It is with no pleasure that we announce that we have relieved Michael Malone of his head coaching duties, effective immediately,” Kroenke said in the team's press release. “This decision was not made lightly and was evaluated very carefully, and we do it only with the intention of giving our group the best chance at competing for the 2025 NBA Championship and delivering another title to Denver and our fans everywhere.

“While the timing of this decision is unfortunate, as Coach Malone helped build the foundation of our now championship-level program, it is a necessary step to allow us to compete at the highest level right now. Championship-level standards and expectations remain in place for the current season, and as we look to the future, we look forward to building on the foundations laid by Coach Malone over his record-breaking 10-year career in Denver.”

With three games remaining and their positioning in the Western Conference standings unknown, the Nuggets face a lot of uncertainty heading into a future without Malone on the sidelines.

Futures of Michael Malone, Nikola Jokic, others

The bottom line is that Malone and Booth never saw eye-to-eye in Denver. With the general manager and head coach never on the same page about moves being made and the way this roster looked, it was only a matter of time before a change in leadership was necessary from Kroenke's perspective.

While the timing of such a move is unprecedented, as this is the latest a coach has ever been fired in the regular season, Kroenke still believes his team is built to win a championship and contend in the playoffs right now. Promoting Adelman as the interim head coach is a move to try and inject energy into this Jokic-led group.

Whether or not Jokic had a say in the matter or voiced his frustrations about anything involving Malone is unknown, sources said. Then again, Jokic was present in the meeting Kroenke had with the team on Tuesday when Malone was fired, sources said.

Over the next several weeks, the goals in Denver remain the same: contend for and try to win a championship.

As long as Jokic is healthy, everyone associated with the organization believes this is still a possibility in a crowded Western Conference. However, a lot of the focus and talk around the NBA this offseason will be focused on the Nuggets' future.

Denver recently agreed to new contracts with Gordon and Murray, plus they have over $200 million already allocated to their roster for the 2025-26 season. As a result, the Nuggets are once again expected to be an apron team with a lofty tax bill. Could this lead to major roster changes involving Jokic, Murray, Gordon, or Porter?

Before the trade deadline in February, Porter was involved in a handful of trade rumors. The Nuggets held talks with the Chicago Bulls about what a potential trade for All-Star Zach LaVine would look like, and Porter was involved in these discussions between the two teams, sources said. These trade talks never progressed to a stage where Porter was on the verge of being moved.

The idea of the Nuggets revisiting Porter's future in the offseason is a very real possibility, as he would be the obvious odd man out between Jokic, Murray, and Gordon. Porter is under contract for two more seasons before he is set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2027.

Of course, noise is already being made about Jokic's future. Any time an organization makes a drastic move like firing the head coach and/or front office members, the star player's status will always come up in questions.

The simple answer is that the Nuggets have not, will not, and won't even consider trading Jokic for any player in the league, sources said. Kroenke and those who remain in Denver's front office consistently call Jokic the best player in the world, and he is someone they envision being the face of their franchise until he retires.

That is the other interesting topic of discussion regarding Jokic, as his desire to have a long playing career in the NBA like LeBron James or Stephen Curry has not necessarily been presented. In the summer, Jokic always goes back home to Serbia, and he is invested in a lot of different hobbies outside the game of basketball, specifically involving his horse-racing ventures.

While Jokic obviously cares about winning in Denver and gives it his all when on the court, many around the league believe that his will to fight will begin to fade in his early 30s because of these other ventures. The Serbian big man recently turned 30 years old in February and is in the midst of his 10th season with the Nuggets.

Malone was the only coach Jokic has ever played for in the NBA, which is why Adelman's promotion and Kroenke's decision to replace Booth in the front office will be critical factors that influence Jokic's long-term future. He will not be traded, nor are there any indications that Jokic is growing frustrated in Denver.

“Never say never after that Luka (Doncic) trade, but this is never happening,” one source close to the situation in Denver said in response to being asked about a potential Jokic trade. “He is the heart and soul of the organization. It isn't even worth talking about.”

Could Murray be worth discussing then as a potential trade candidate? The Nuggets have always valued Murray's production and leadership, but his health has become a problem in recent years since winning the 2023 NBA Finals. He is again injured heading into the playoffs, which limits the Nuggets' championship potential.

Murray recently signed a four-year, $207 million extension to remain in Denver through the 2028-29 season. This would be an awfully tough contract to move for a player who has never been an All-Star and has battled multiple knee, hamstring, and calf ailments recently.

Adelman has always been a fan of Murray's, and he has worked with him on perfecting his craft throughout the years. It is expected that Adelman will be Denver's head coach moving forward after firing Malone since the organization has envisioned him being the head coach one day.

Through the years, the Nuggets did not like the fact that their lead assistant was interviewing for head coaching jobs around the league because they have always wanted him to stay, sources said. This has always loomed large over Malone's future with the Nuggets.

After spending 10 years in Denver, winning a championship, and becoming the organization's all-time leader in wins as the head coach, Malone's future in the NBA will now take place elsewhere. Malone has yet to break his silence on being fired and whether he will immediately seek a new position on the sidelines or in a team's front office.

Should the 53-year-old coach want to continue leading a team, he will have the opportunity to do so.

The Memphis Grizzlies have an opening for a head coach after firing Taylor Jenkins, and they will undoubtedly talk with Malone in the offseason. Whether or not other jobs around the league open up in the summer is unknown, but Malone was already being linked to one of the best organizations in the league after he was fired by Denver.

Whispers around the league regarding Malone are already linking him to the San Antonio Spurs due to Gregg Popovich's uncertain future. Popovich suffered a mild stroke in November and only coached a few games for the Spurs this season.

“I've decided not to return to the sidelines this season,” Popovich said in a statement. “[Interim coach] Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job, and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding. I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future.”

As long as Popovich wants to coach, he will be on the sidelines in San Antonio. Whether or not his health allows him to continue the job he's held since 1996 in San Antonio is a completely different question that will need to be addressed in the offseason.

Although Popovich and Malone have never coached together, these two have long held great respect and admiration for each other.

“He was so influential in me getting a job in Cleveland with Mike Brown and Danny Ferry years ago. He was instrumental in helping me get a job [with] Monty Williams in New Orleans,” Malone stated on The Lowe Post in 2023. “I would not have ever become a head coach in the NBA if it wasn't for Gregg Popovich.”

In the event that Popovich doesn't return to the sidelines for the Spurs, Malone would be the obvious choice for this organization. His experience in this league speaks for itself, and he was a key factor in unlocking Jokic's MVP potential. Going from coaching Jokic to possibly coaching Victor Wembanyama, who will likely win at least one MVP award in his career, would make a ton of sense.

Still, Malone's future is unknown at this time. He could opt to take a year to himself to reflect on his future, and it's also possible that he takes a step back to become an assistant coach. All options are on the table for Malone, who has become the best coach available in quite some time heading into the offseason.

Where Nuggets fall in Western Conference playoff race

Any team can get away with their general manager position being vacant heading into the final stretch of the regular season and the playoffs. After all, no roster decisions or transactions are being made at this time. Other than forming a plan for the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, the front office is watching the games like all of us to see if their team can capture a championship.

Not having a coach, however, is a concern for the Nuggets. As good of an assistant as Adelman has been in Denver, he doesn't have any head coaching experience in this league. How he responds to certain playoff situations and handles the team's rotations in a seven-game series won't be the same as other, experienced coaches he will face.

That is why Denver is at an immediate disadvantage heading into the final three games of the season and the postseason.

Before a road matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, Adelman's first game at the helm for the Nuggets, this team finds themselves in a four-way tie with the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, and Memphis Grizzlies at 47-32 this season.

A loss in Sacramento could be detrimental for the Nuggets, as it would see them fall into the play-in tournament. That would not be good for Denver, especially since matchups against Memphis and Houston remain on their schedule.

There is no telling where the Nuggets will end up in the standings, as they face three tough matchups with their championship head coach no more. Denver has lost four straight games and will face a lot of pressure on Wednesday against the Kings, who have won three straight and are looking to take firm control of the 9-seed in the West standings.

What happens if the Nuggets are forced to fight for a playoff spot in the play-in tournament and they ultimately lose? Could Denver miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018?

So much uncertainty surrounds the Nuggets' immediate and long-term future right now. However, after firing Malone and dealing with a lot of internal drama, the sense around the league is that this team's championship window has closed despite having Jokic.

“It's pretty clear that the constant yelling and criticism from Malone wasn't doing anything for Jokic and Murray anymore,” one Western Conference executive told ClutchPoints. “If those guys didn't care, why would everyone else in that locker room? On top of that, the team had been losing because their defense was atrocious. You can't pin that on Malone because he wasn't the one playing.

“Anger and a who-cares attitude took over compared to that fiery spirit we've seen in Denver.”

Malone had lost the Nuggets' locker room. Once this happens, even for the best coaches, there is no coming back.

Denver needed a fresh outlook and voice before the playoffs. That is why they removed Malone and put Adelman in his position. With limited time remaining this season, the Nuggets have suddenly become the most interesting storyline in conjunction with the NBA playoffs and Western Conference standings race.