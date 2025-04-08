The Denver Nuggets stunned the NBA world on Tuesday by dismissing head coach Michael Malone. Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez, one of Malone's top assistants from 2016-2022, reacted to the shocking news.

“The timing, it’s tough with three games to go and the position they are [in] to play for everything. [He’s] a super accomplished coach, a person that means a lot to me and my career. I would not be here without him. Six of the 10 years that he was in Denver, I was there with him,” Fernandez said. “My development and his mentorship towards me, it means the world. And when you hear something like that, it’s not a great day. It’s part of this business, but definitely shocking. With the championship coach that he is, for sure he’ll be back in this league coaching very soon, but not something you want to hear.”

Malone spent 10 seasons with the Nuggets, leading the team to a championship in 2023. He is the winningest coach in the franchise's history, posting a 471-327 record. David Adelman, the Nuggets' lead assistant, will take over as head coach for the remainder of the season.

Denver also announced it will not renew general manager Calvin Booth's contract after this season.

NBA coaches react to Nuggets' stunning Michael Malone firing

Numerous reports indicate there was a growing divide between Michael Malone and Calvin Booth over the last year. The Nuggets' decision to clean house comes amid a four-game losing streak that has them in danger of falling into the play-in tournament.

Denver is currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

“This decision was not made lightly and was evaluated very carefully,” Josh Kroenke, vice chairman of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, said of Malone's firing. “We do it only with the intention of giving our group the best chance at competing for the 2025 NBA Championship and delivering another title to Denver and our fans everywhere.

“While the timing of this decision is unfortunate, as Coach Malone helped build the foundation of our now championship-level program, it is a necessary step to allow us to compete at the highest level right now. Championship-level standards and expectations remain in place for the current season, and as we look to the future, we look forward to building on the foundations laid by Coach Malone over his record-breaking 10-year career in Denver.”

With the Nuggets' decision, three of the past five NBA champions have fired their head coach within two years of winning the title. Malone joins Frank Vogel and Mike Budenholzer as championship-winning coaches during that span to be let go within two seasons.

Malone's dismissal with three games left ties Hubie Brown (Hawks – 1981) for the latest in-season firing in NBA history. It comes two weeks after the Memphis Grizzlies, another West playoff team, fired head coach Taylor Jenkins.

“It does [make you question the state of coaching]. I'm appreciative, but at the same time, it's a very weird landscape for coaching in the NBA, in my opinion,” said New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green. “[Taylor Jenkins] and Mike Malone, they've won. They've won at a high level. You try to do what you can and try to help the team the best way you can from your position, but it definitely leaves some questions.”