With the season now in the rearview mirror, the Denver Nuggets turn their focus to what comes next. The front office faces several important decisions this offseason as it aims to return to championship contention following its 2023 title run. Their recent series loss to the Oklahoma Thunder exposed key issues, especially regarding depth and consistency. Amid the uncertainty, one bright spot remains: Christian Braun. Drafted 22nd overall out of Kansas in 2022, Braun has quickly grown into a vital piece of Denver’s rotation. After playing an unexpected role in the team’s championship push, he has only become more integral to their plans moving forward.

Christian Braun's huge payday

Christian Braun is among the Denver players eligible for a contract extension this summer, and his rising importance hasn’t gone unnoticed. According to ESPN salary cap analyst Bobby Marks, the 24-year-old could be in line for a deal worth at least $30 million per year. Given Braun’s growth and consistent contributions, Denver may soon have to invest heavily to keep him as part of their long-term core.

“Extension candidate to watch? Christian Braun has certainly helped himself. You can check the boxes off—he should get paid. What does ‘getting paid’ mean? Jalen Suggs got five for $150M. I’d think it would be higher for Braun, based on where the cap is going. Career-high in minutes, started 77 of 79 games, third year in a row playing 75+ games—durability. Played all 82 this year. Joined Dyson Daniels as the only player in the past two years to increase their scoring average by more than eight points. Christian Braun will get paid. He’s a terrific player, he fits with what you’re trying to do. I think the number is at least $30 million,” said the veteran ESPN analyst Bobby Marks.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks expects Christian Braun’s extension to be worth over $30 million per year 👀 (h/t @Ralph_MasonJr ) pic.twitter.com/fqDGcSDr11 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Nuggets are on track to carry one of the league’s top-five payrolls next season, putting them in a tight financial bind. Avoiding the punitive second tax apron will require significant cap management and creative maneuvering by the front office — a challenge made even more complex by the ongoing uncertainty around who will take over as the team's new general manager.

Braun with the Nuggets

Christian Braun delivered a breakout season in 2024-25, averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game—nearly doubling his scoring output from the previous year. He shot an efficient 58% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc while appearing in 79 games. Braun also led the team in minutes per game at 33.9, emerging as the reliable, high-energy wing Denver had been searching for.

Retaining Braun should be a top priority for the Nuggets, especially given their limited draft capital. However, doing so may require tough decisions. Moving on from Michael Porter Jr. is one option, though his trade value remains low with two full seasons left on his current deal. The front office might even explore the possibility of trading Jamal Murray, but such a move could significantly weaken the team's competitive edge.