The NBA All-Star weekend festivities are currently taking place in Los Angeles, and Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is among the participants for Sunday's main event: the All-Star game itself. Jokic was voted in as a starter for the game despite missing around a month due to a knee injury, and it remains to be seen whether the Nuggets star will give a bit more effort in the game than he has in previous years.

Also in attendance for the festivities this weekend is former NBA big man DeMarcus Cousins, who was Jokic's teammate for a year with the Nuggets, and recently, the star weighed in on who he thinks would win in a one-on-one game between himself and the Joker, if both were in their prime.

“I think it's a tie 11-11, cause I don't think either one of us can stop each other,” said Cousins, per Ricardo K Sandoval of Newsweek on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, neither Jokic nor Cousins is known as a lock down defender, but both have otherworldly offensive skillsets that can torture opponents.

Jokic isn't necessarily thought of as an isolation, one-on-one kind of player, drawing criticism at one point this year for kicking out to Peyton Watson on a last-second play against the Dallas Mavericks as opposed to going up with it himself.

However, he is virtually unstoppable around the basket, and has also turned himself into one of the league's best three-point shooters to boot.

Meanwhile, Cousins was a terror in his own right back in the day with the Sacramento Kings, bullying opponents in the paint, and also showing off a feathery touch from the perimeter, along with the ability to run the floor better than most big men in the league.

It would certainly be a fun matchup to watch.

In any case, the All-Star game is set to tip off on Sunday at 5:00 pm ET.