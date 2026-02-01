The Denver Nuggets looked immediately re-centered with Nikola Jokic back in the lineup, who led them to a 122–109 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. After a month away with a left knee bone bruise, Jokic didn’t ease in, delivering 31 points and 12 rebounds in what was his 29th double-double of the season.

And while he can be expected to line up against the Oklahoma City Thunder as well, Jokic and Jamal Murray have both been listed as questionable for the game, per the NBA’s official injury report. However, that is only a part of Denver’s injury concerns.

Nikola Jokic is probable with a left knee bone bruise after returning on a minutes restriction. Jamal Murray is managing a right hamstring and left hip inflammation. Christian Braun is doubtful with a left ankle sprain.

Aaron Gordon is out due to a right hamstring strain, and Cameron Johnson remains out with a right knee bone bruise. Tamar Bates is out following left foot surgery, while Curtis Jones is out on G League assignment (two-way).

Regardless, the Nuggets can expect both of their biggest stars to play some role, especially considering the two combined for 51 points against the Clippers. Denver’s lead was tenuous late before Jokic scored 11 points in a blistering 3:47 fourth-quarter stretch, turning a five-point edge into a comfortable cushion.

Jamal Murray complemented Jokic’s return with one of his most efficient orchestral performances of the season. Murray finished with 22 points, hit four of five from deep, and handed out a team-high nine assists. Peyton Watson added 21 points while Tim Hardaway Jr. added 22 off the bench.

The win not only came in dramatic fashion, but also against a team that had won 16 of their last 19 games, once again proving that a fit and firing Nuggets are more than a handful for any team in the NBA.