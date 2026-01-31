Jamal Murray beat the buzzer beater with one of his shots in the Denver Nuggets' matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Murray is halfway through the 10th season of his NBA career, enjoying his best campaign to date. He is achieving career highs in multiple areas, especially with his scoring production being the highest it has ever been.

It's a result of his shooting efficiency being at its best, with his buzzer beater successful in the third quarter. Denver led 89-80 as the team had possession of the ball in the final seconds of the period. Murray handled the ball as he launched the shot from deep, successfully splashing it from the top of the key.

Jamal Murray with a RUNNING THREE to beat the 3rd quarter buzzer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PbVsvgupur — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2026

How Jamal Murray, Nuggets played against Clippers

Jamal Murray got to see his co-star Nikola Jokic return from a 16-game absence, leading the Nuggets to a strong 122-109 win over the Clippers.

Denver got off to a solid start in the game, taking a 35-27 lead after the first quarter. While Los Angeles performed better for the rest of the night, they were unable to spark a run to take the momentum away from the hosts.

Five players scored in double-digits for Denver in the win, including Murray. He finished with a stat line of 20 points, nine assists, four rebounds, and one steal. He shot 7-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. Nikola Jokic led the way with 31 points and 12 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. came next with 22 points and two rebounds, while Peyton Watson had 21 points and four rebounds. Meanwhile, Jonas Valanciunas provided 11 points and six rebounds.

Denver improved to a 33-16 record on the season, sitting at third place in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the San Antonio Spurs for second place while trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by five games.

The Nuggets will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Thunder as tip-off will take place on Feb. 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET.