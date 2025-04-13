The Denver Nuggets have quite a bit to play for in their regular season finale against the Houston Rockets on Sunday afternoon. Win, and they secure the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. Lose, and they could end up falling all the way down to the No. 7 seed. That makes Jamal Murray's injury status ahead of this game particularly noteworthy, as he's popped up on the team's injury report ahead of this clash.

Murray has been dealing with right hamstring inflammation recently, but considering how much is on the line, he is probable to play against the Rockets. Perhaps more concerningly, though, Houston has only listed Jae'Sean Tate on their injury report for this one, indicating that they will play their starters just one game after they rested several key players against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets could have a battle on their hands against the Rockets

How the Rockets decide to play this game against the Nuggets is quite interesting, because they have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the West, so they have nothing to play for (which is why they rested several players against the Lakers). Rather than following the same path against Denver, though, it seems like the team is going to trot out all of their key players, which could make things much more difficult than initially expected for the Nuggets.

Whether or not Houston intends on playing their starters for the entirety of this game remains to be seen, but it appears as if they will be out on the court when this game gets underway, which means that Denver will have to come ready to battle. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, and as evidenced above, there's a lot on the line for the Nuggets, which means they will need Murray and the rest of their squad to bring their A-game.