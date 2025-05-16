Julian Strawther made the most of his opportunity in Denver’s crucial Game 6 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The young guard caught fire off the bench, providing an offensive spark that played a major role in the Nuggets’ 119-107 victory.

With the series now heading to a decisive Game 7 in Oklahoma City on Sunday, Strawther is staying locked in.

“Aw, man. This feels good right now. But we've only got a night to enjoy it. We got to get ready for Game 7 in OKC. It's gonna be a dog fight,” Strawther said as he was walking towards the dugout after the game.

Strawther came off the bench in Game 6 and delivered a playoff career-high 15 points for Denver. The 23-year-old had seen limited action throughout the series, appearing in only four of the first five games and logging just 35 total minutes. During those appearances, the former Gonzaga standout managed 14 points on 10 shot attempts, making his Game 6 breakout all the more impactful.

Nikola Jokic once again anchored Denver with a steady all-around effort, posting 29 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists to guide the Nuggets to the win. Jamal Murray chipped in 25 points, and Christian Braun added 23. However, it was Julian Strawther’s 15-point burst off the bench that may have provided the biggest lift in Game 6.

Julian Strawther rescues the Denver Nuggets

With Denver facing elimination in Game 6, Julian Strawther stepped up when it mattered most. He scored all 15 of his points in the second half, finishing 4-of-8 from the field, 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 4-of-4 at the line in just 20 minutes of play.

With their season hanging in the balance, the Nuggets had no margin for error heading into Game 6 down 3-2 to the Thunder. Julian Strawther delivered in the clutch, knocking down two three-pointers and adding a layup during a crucial third-quarter surge that helped Denver build a 90-82 advantage heading into the fourth.

With the lead in hand, the reigning 2023 NBA champions maintained control throughout the fourth quarter, never letting the Thunder mount a serious threat as they closed out the victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced Oklahoma City with 32 points, while Chet Holmgren contributed 19.

Strawther delivered an offensive spark when illness limited star guard Jamal Murray’s minutes. He embraces his role with confidence, choosing to defer to Murray and MVP Nikola Jokic while injecting relentless energy into the game — the kind of intensity Denver may need again in Game 7 if his number gets called.

Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault expressed confidence in his team, highlighting their NBA-best 68 regular-season wins and their readiness to respond on home court Sunday. If Denver hopes to advance, another strong performance from Strawther will be crucial.