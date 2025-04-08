The Denver Nuggets shocked the NBA after the abrupt firing of coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth. This comes as the Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

One of those shocked by the move was NBA legend Magic Johnson. In a post on X, Johnson made his feelings known and compared the shock to that of the Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trade.

“I’ve been part of the NBA family for over 45 years and I’ve never seen a season like this!,” Johnson posted on X. “First, two superstars get traded in the middle of the regular season, Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, and now two coaches, Denver’s Michael Malone and the Grizzlies’s Taylor Jenkins, get fired before the end of the regular season and their teams have already secured a spot in the Playoffs.”

The Nuggets said they fired Malone and Booth due to ongoing tensions between the two.

This couldn't have come at a worst time for the Nuggets, who are sitting at 47-32 and the playoffs are right around the corner.

The odds of the Nuggets making to the NBA Finals have diminished due to this move. While Nuggets fans are despondent, it is ironically Magic's old team that is relishing in their demise.

Fans of Magic Johnson's Lakers are happy at the Nuggets firings

Johnson played all of his years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships in the 1980s. He knows better than most at how passionate the Laker fans can be.

The news of Malone and Booth's firing caused Laker fans to celebrate on social media.

This due to the fact that the Nuggets and Lakers are in a heated playoff battle.

The Lakers stand at 48-30. They are holding onto the third seed in the Western Conference with four games remaining on their schedule.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have three games left and are now scrambling to finish the season ahead. It also makes the situation more debilitating considering that Malone and Booth were instrumental behind the Nuggets win the NBA title in 2023.

Oh how the mighty have fallen.