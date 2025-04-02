At the end of a game where Denver Nuggets veteran Russell Westbrook got into it with a fan, he also played a significant role in Tuesday’s 140-139 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, it wasn’t good, as Fox Sports 1's Nick Wright pointed out, considering it ended with Westbrook fouling Timberwolves’ Nickeil Alexander-Walker while shooting a potential game-winning three.

Then, Wright wouldn’t let it slide the morning after. He blasted Westbrook for his late-game blunder, per First Things First.

“We tried to warn you, Denver, and in the very beginning, a whole lot of chirping. Hm, why couldn’t LeBron make it work the way Joker can? A whole lot of man, one of the things that makes Joker so special is his ability to… You know, Russ, you got him for the minimum, the forgotten guy. Look, the answer is no, you can’t fix them,” Wright said. “What I’m telling you is he will be a net negative on winning playoff games. I am ready to say that.”

For Wright, he’s seen enough from Westbrook’s past to predict similar mistakes in the postseason.

“He has not been able to contribute to winning basketball in nearly a decade. In nearly a decade, there have been five teams that have opted into the Russell Westbrook experience. One of them was smart because it was the one team that was like, hey, we just want to maybe find a way into the playoffs; Washington.”

However, the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Clippers’ decision to take a chance on Westbrook didn’t pan out as well as they hoped.

Lou Williams trashes Russell Westbrook for Nuggets’ loss

Fox Sports 1’s Nick Wright isn’t the only one throwing shade toward Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook. Former NBA guard and FanDuel Sports’ Lou Williams trashed Westbrook for his blunder, blasting the veteran guard for his mistake at the end of Tuesday’s 140-139 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

For Williams, Westbrook’s lack of awareness at such a critical moment doesn’t sit well with Lou, per FanDuel Sports’ Run it Back.

“Do you remember compound mistakes? Don’t make compound mistakes. When you do one bonehead thing, and you try to correct it, and you just end up doing another bonehead thing. That was a compound mistake by Russell Westbrook,” Williams said. “Time and score, obviously, he’s a vet, he’s a winner, he knows how to go about business. But last night, right there when you get that steal, you’re supposed to dribble that clock out.” Williams said.

The Nuggets will look to bounce back against the Spurs on Wednesday.