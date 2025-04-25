After two close contests to open the series, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers returned home and dominated the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets, securing a 117-83 victory Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

One week into the playoffs, the Clippers vs. Nuggets matchup stands out as the best opening-round series. Denver edged out a narrow 112-110 victory at home in Game 1, but the Clippers responded with a 105-103 road win in Game 2. A quick look at the scores reveals both games were decided by just five points combined. However, Game 3 was a different story.

With Nikola Jokic continuing his dominant play and Kawhi Leonard performing at his peak, a Game 7 showdown in Denver seemed highly likely.

After Game 3, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic shared his thoughts about Kawhi Leonard stating, “He's not supposed to care what other people think about him. He's a champion, he's a special player. He's definitely a unique player. If I'm in his skin, I would definitely not give a damn.”

Jokic did his best to keep the Nuggets in the game, recording a triple-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists. However, the outcome was never really in question during the second half.

The Nuggets racked up 16 turnovers and committed 21 personal fouls across their roster. Zeke Nnaji, Hunter Tyson, and Julian Strawther got limited playing time but failed to leave much of an impression.

The Nuggets not measuring up to the Clippers in Game 3

Denver also lost the rebounding battle, allowing 38 total boards while grabbing just 11 offensive rebounds. Poor shooting, a lack of bench production, and defensive breakdowns made it a game to forget for the Nuggets, who finished with a -34 point differential.

Although the Nuggets' attempt to contain Kawhi Leonard had some success—holding the Clippers star to 21 points on 7-of-17 shooting—Denver still struggled against LA's balanced offensive attack.

The trio of James Harden (20), Norman Powell (20), and Ivica Zubac (19) came out strong, providing significant scoring support. On top of that, the Nuggets had to contend with the Clippers fully capitalizing on their home-court advantage at the Intuit Dome.

The Denver Nuggets had a tough night offensively, shooting just 40.3% from the field in their latest game. Michael Porter Jr. struggled mightily, hitting only 2-of-9 from the floor and 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, finishing with just 7 points and a -25 plus-minus in 35 minutes.

The Nuggets have several challenges ahead of them. Russell Westbrook left early in Game 3 because of left foot inflammation, while Porter Jr., who made a costly error in Game 2, struggles with a shoulder injury that might end his postseason.

Despite these obstacles, Jokic stays confident that he and the Nuggets can rally to even the series before returning to Denver for Game 5.

“We were in this situation before. Not even in the playoffs, even in the season,” Jokic remarked.

“And, you know, we always answer back. And hopefully, we’re going to do it again.”