The Denver Nuggets’ disappointing second-round playoff exit has reignited scrutiny over internal decisions made during the 2024-25 season, including the controversial midseason firing of longtime head coach Michael Malone.

During a recent episode of the DNVR Nuggets Podcast, host Adam Mares suggested that Russell Westbrook's presence and role in the lineup played a significant part in Malone’s departure prior to the postseason. Assistant coach David Adelman assumed the interim head coaching role ahead of the playoffs.

The Nuggets were eliminated after a 123-95 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7, ending a season that began with championship aspirations.

“When Russell Westbrook started those games over Aaron Gordon for all those games and then eventually Christian Braun… I’ve heard from people that was something that really bothered the team because Christian Braun was having a great year and was off to this great start. Aaron Gordon is Mr. Nugget and has put all this time in,” Mares said.

“But I think Russ was this tricky personality and Malone went with a political choice there, like this is the path of least resistance and if Russ is on my side… it’s good for me not just for here, even long-term. I said the other day it was the beginning of the end,” he added.

Russell Westbrook’s role shift fueled Nuggets tension and Michael Malone’s dismissal

Malone, who led the franchise to its first NBA title in 2023, had reportedly been under pressure throughout the season despite the team maintaining a strong record.

“I think this had been building for a long time. I think this whole season was about Michael Malone maybe keeping his job if they won, but being fired otherwise. I think that was the one where the team was like, ‘what is going on here?’” Mares continued.

“Because AG and CB have done their dues, and this guy is good but how is he now being elevated to this status and I think it cost them the division. And I think it’s a very Michael Malone move.”

Westbrook, 36, completed his 17th NBA season with the Nuggets, averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals across 75 games, including 36 starts. He shot 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc.

Westbrook holds a player option for the 2025-26 season. After Game 7, Denver Gazette reporter Vinny Benedetto attempted to ask the veteran guard about his plans regarding the option.

“Tried to get Russell Westbrook in the locker room to see he had made a decision on his player option for next season. He looked at his watch and asked what I was wearing tomorrow. When I said I didn’t know, he said ‘exactly' and walked off,” Benedetto wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

While Westbrook's future remains uncertain, his tenure with the Nuggets has drawn increasing criticism, particularly as the organization looks to reassess its direction following another early postseason exit.