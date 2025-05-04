Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is posting a shocking stat from three-point range that has even surpassed Stephen Curry. The future Hall of Famer has been a stellar addition to the 2023 champs, and continued his positive impact in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Clippers. After a slow start to the game, the Nuggets rode a phenomenal second and third quarter to blow out the Clippers 120-101. Westbrook was terrific on both ends, scoring 16 points while recording five assists, five rebounds, and five steals.

The nine-time All-Star additionally went 2/4 from deep, which kept up with his staggering efficiency from behind the arc. StatMuse recently posted on Twitter about Westbrook's remarkable improvement from three this postseason.

Russell Westbrook is shooting better from three than Steph Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson this playoffs. From a stat-stuffing MVP to an elite 3&D player. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/P61vmXpqPj — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Nuggets put together the kind of performance on Saturday that can beat anyone

It was a total team effort for Denver. After being eliminated in Game 7 at home last season, this group ensured history didn't repeat itself. While he did a great job providing open looks for teammates, Nikola Jokic only scored 16 points against the Clippers. But the rest of the starting five also scored in double figures, including Aaron Gordon, who led the team with 22 points. Denver showed a versatility on offense that it will need to topple the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.

The encouraging takeaway from this result is that the Nuggets seemed to grow into this series as it went on, especially after that discouraging Game 1 home loss. This group should continue to improve, especially as it adjusts to the recent structural changes. Michael Malone is no longer the head coach, as he and general manager Calvin Booth were shown the door with only a few games left in the regular season. Longtime NBA assistant David Adelman is now in charge and might be in line for a full-time promotion.

Overall, the Clippers were one of the hottest teams in the NBA coming into this series, and the Nuggets seemed to be heading in the opposite direction. But Denver prevailed, returning to the second round for the third straight year. Most of the pressure now shifts to the 68-win Thunder, which are coming off a sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies. Denver only has a day to recover before Game 1 on Monday. The series features a clash of the top two MVP candidates from the regular season, Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This is as good as it gets, and the Nuggets are peaking at the right time. Russell Westbrook has a lot to do with that.