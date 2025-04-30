The Denver Nuggets went up 3-2 against the Los Angeles Clippers, defeating them 131-115 in Game 5. It was Nuggets playing some of their best basketball, and Jamal Murray led the way with a game-high 43 points. Murray has shown throughout his career that he can go off for games like this, and he did it at the best time possible when the Nuggets were looking to get ahead in the series.

Russell Westbrook, who had 21 points off the bench, spoke about Murray after the game and sent a message that could scare the Clippers and the rest of the field.

“When he's aggressive, we're a different team. When he's found that swagger, and going out and competing at the level he did tonight, we're a tough team to beat,” Westbrook said.

"When Jamal is aggressive, we're a different team… We're a tough team to beat." Russell Westbrook on Jamal Murray's performance in Game 5 🙌 (via @MileHighRachel)

The duo of Murray and Nikola Jokic has always been dangerous when they're both playing at a high level, and that's what happened in Game 5. Though Jokic didn't have a big game, he still finished with a triple-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.

With the Nuggets now having an advantage in the series, it will be up to them to close it out in Los Angeles, but it won't be easy with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard leading the way for the Clippers.

Nuggets looking to close out Clippers in Game 6

The Nuggets and Clippers have been battling all series, and some thought that it would take six or seven games to find out a winner. Through five games, the Nuggets have the advantage, and it was by the help of Murray that they were able to get their latest win. After the game, head coach David Adelman spoke about Murray's big game and how he was built for these moments.

“These big moments, these situations. He was born for this,” Adelman said per ESPN. “You can kind of tell the way the ball comes off his hand on certain nights. I thought he had a great lift on his jump shot. …When it's flowing like that, it's the guy that's won us so many playoff games in the past.”

The Clippers will have to bring their best in Game 6, and Leonard will have to have a strong game. Harden will also have to show up, as he only finished with 11 points and shot 3-for-9 from the field. The Nuggets have been in these close-out situations numerous times, and they know what it takes to advance to the next round.