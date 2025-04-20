Cade Cunningham did not hold back on how the New York Knicks guarded him throughout the Detroit Pistons' 123-112 loss in Game 1 on Saturday night.

Cunningham had a solid postseason debut on the Pistons' behalf. In 39 minutes of action, he finished with 21 points, 12 assists and six rebounds. He shot 8-of-21 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc.

However, the Knicks' defense applied intense pressure on him for the entirety of the game. They even forced him to commit six turnovers, which played a big role in New York coming away with the victory.

Cunningham reflected on the Knicks' defense after the loss, per team reporter Omari Sankofa II. He specified how they kept him in check while taking accountability for not closing the game in better fashion.

“They sent bodies at me more than anything. They made sure that every time I came off, they were sending bodies at me trying to get the ball out of my hands … for three and a half quarters we were comfortable. Just have to close out the game,” Cunningham said.

What's next for Cade Cunningham, Pistons

Cade Cunningham and the Pistons nearly gave the franchise their first playoff win since 2008, where they last appeared in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, the Knicks had other plans.

Detroit led 98-90 with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter but the New York exploded with a huge scoring run. They put up 21 straight points to take a double-digit lead in the final minutes of the game. Cunningham and the Pistons were unable to make a proper response, committing multiple turnovers that proved to be costly.

Five players scored in double-digits for Detroit, including Cunningham. Tobias Harris led the way with 25 points and six rebounds. He shot 8-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-5 from downtown. Malik Beasley came next with 20 points and four rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. put up 19 points while Ausar Thompson provided 10 points and six rebounds.

The Pistons will look to even the series in their Game 2 matchup against the Knicks. The contest will take place on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.