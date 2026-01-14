The Detroit Pistons are enjoying another strong campaign, as they are comfortably atop the Eastern Conference with a 28-10 record. At one point, led by Cade Cunningham, they dominated with a 13-game winning streak, tying the franchise record.

But before getting to this point, the Pistons had to endure long years of mediocrity, wrought by weak rosters, questionable deals, and internal strife.

An example was a wild fight between forwards Corey Maggette and Kyle Singler during the 2012-2013 season, which was recalled by Charlie Villanueva in an episode of “To The Baha.”

“Shoutout to my man, Corey Maggette. Duke Blue Devil. He knocked Kyle Singer out, bro. They were bumping elbows. He said, ‘Do that s*** one more time.’ Corey Maggette is a strong motherf*****. Motherf***** is a GI Joe, the action figure. He is an action figure. He said, ‘Hit me one more time,’ and Kyle did it. Remember, they both went to Duke. Kyle Singler went to sleep,” said Villanueva, who played for the Pistons from 2009 to 2014.

“Corey Maggette never suited up again after that. That’s Lawrence Frank. Never suited up again. Kicked him off the team and everything.”

Maggette, who had been traded to the Pistons that season, only played 18 games, averaging 5.3 points in 14.3 minutes. It was his final stint in the NBA.

The well-built forward played 14 seasons in the league. His best years were with the Los Angeles Clippers, wherein he averaged a career-high 22.2 points in the 2004-2005 season.

As for Singler, he played for Detroit until 2015. Unfortunately, he has fallen through hard times since his exit from the NBA in 2018, as he has struggled with his mental health.