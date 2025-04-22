In what is shaping up to be a slugfest of a first-round series, the Detroit Pistons managed to hold off a hard-charging New York Knicks team to hang on for a 100-94 victory to even up the series at one game apiece. It looked as though the Pistons were going to relinquish another healthy lead in the fourth quarter, but they seem to have learned from their past mistakes and avoided another meltdown. It would have been devastating for them to head back home down 2-0.

The Pistons' Game 1 meltdown courtesy of a 21-0 run from the Knicks late in the game had fans talking a lot of smack on social media. In fact, one fan was saying that it was going to be an easy sweep for his beloved Knicks. But now that a sweep is out of the question, it's time for the Pistons' official account on X to clap back, and justifiably so.

The Knicks fan account that was talking smack towards the Pistons wrote in his bio on X that they shouldn't be taken seriously. And evidently, the Pistons' social media administrator agrees.

“Read your bio and you’re right, we shouldn’t take you too seriously,” the Pistons' post reads.

Getting to this point is already such a major win for the Pistons; they have stolen homecourt advantage, and clearly, they have the ingredients to pull off an upset against the third-seeded Knicks.

There might not be a scarier team to face in the first round of the playoffs than a team with nothing to lose, and the Pistons, after a 14-win 2023-24 campaign, are playing without much pressure to succeed in the playoffs against a more experienced and talented team. And they will be heading to Little Caesars Arena with momentum on their side.

Pistons may have the antidote for the Knicks

Game 1 was a contest the Pistons should have won, and for much of Game 2, Detroit was in control of the proceedings. It looks like they have found the answer thus far when it comes to slowing down the Knicks.

In particular, the Pistons have managed to slow Karl-Anthony Towns down considerably; Towns scored zero points in the second half of Game 2 and has been held in check by a combination of Jalen Duren, Paul Reed, and Tobias Harris.

Moreover, Ausar Thompson's hounding defense has made life difficult for Jalen Brunson, while Cade Cunningham has been showing that he is built for the moment.