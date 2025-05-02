The Detroit Pistons fans who filled Little Caesars Arena let New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson know exactly what they thought of his playing style, and he responded by stabbing them in the heart.

Chants of “flopper” broke out in the heat of Thursday's Game 6 battle, via ClutchPoints, but the crowd was left painfully silent after Brunson sunk the series-clinching 3-pointer with five seconds remaining in regulation. A pass went off Malik Beasley's hands and out of bounds, resulting in a 116-113 loss. The best Pistons season in more than a decade and a half is officially over.

"FLOPPER!" The crowd in Detriot continues to chant towards Jalen Brunson at the Pistons-Knicks game

Rest assured, though, Detroit and its fan base sent a strong message to New York and the rest of the Eastern Conference: they plan to be a force for a long time. This NBA playoffs matchup piqued many people's interest, but the Knicks' advantage in experience and talent was expected to shine through. Although they are the team moving onto face the Boston Celtics, that gap was arguably indiscernible throughout the series.

If the officials called a foul on Josh Hart at the end of Game 4, which crew chief David Guthrie claimed was in fact the correct ruling, it is quite possible the Pistons would either be heading to a Game 7 or the conference semis right now. Though, one also cannot deny that Brunson tormented Detroit in clutch time for much of the last two weeks. Besides a rough Game 5, the 2024 All-NBA Second-Team selection thrived.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Pistons

Brunson scored 30 points or more while shooting at least 45 percent in three contests. He dropped 40 in Game 6, willing his team back from a near-fourth-quarter collapse. The Clutch Player of the Year award really gets put to the test in the NBA playoffs, and the two-time All-Star rose to the occasion versus the Pistons. His heroics are indisputable, but fans still took issue with how he conducted himself on the court.

They relentlessly cursed out Brunson during Game 3 after poking Tim Hardaway Jr in the eye, exemplifying an overwhelming intensity that even the Knicks point guard had to commend. The complement did not get the city off his back, however.

There are plenty of spectators and people watching at home who believe Jalen Brunson overly sells contact in an effort to get to the free throw line. Jalen Duren himself appeared to express the same sentiment in Game 5. Those complaints are bound to continue in Motown.

Though, if and when the throbbing pain subsides, hopefully the entire Pistons community will be able to appreciate this undeniably successful campaign.