Game 4 between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks has been a rock fight, and things are getting especially spicy in the second half. With the Pistons making a surge, veteran forward Tobias Harris got into it with Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns. Harris was yapping it up in KAT's grill, and Towns took exception to it.

Tobias Harris and Karl-Anthony Towns exchanging some words here in the 3rd quarter

Detroit suffered through a mostly ugly first half and trailed by as many as 16 points late in the second quarter. However, the game flipped heading into halftime and into the third quarter, with the Pistons roaring back and taking a lead. Detroit outscored New York 28-14 in the third quarter to take a seven-point lead into the final frame, and Jalen Brunson had to leave the game momentarily with an apparent ankle injury. Brunson has since returned and is trying to will his team back.

Tobias Harris is helping lead the way for the Pistons so far despite foul trouble, scoring 18 points to match Cade Cunningham's output through three quarters. Towns had 19 points to lead the Knicks through the first three frames.

This series has featured plenty of drama, with all three games being competitive. New York used a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to win Game 1, but Detroit answered in Game 2 and won its first playoff game in 17 years. Game 3 brought a bunch of NSFW chants aimed at Brunson and a controversial ending that resulted in a close Knicks win.

Now we're getting another banger in Game 4. The Pistons' season looked to be on the ropes when they went down 48-32 late in the first half, but they turned the tide. They'll now try to hold on and tie this series at two games apiece heading back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5. If the rest of this series has been any indicator, this one will come right down to the wire.