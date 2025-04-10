Stephen Curry has further cemented his legacy by becoming the first-ever NBA player to make more than 4,000 three-pointers. With Curry not slowing down anytime soon, it's exciting to see what legendary things he can still do at this point in his career. For this piece, let's take a look at 10 records Stephen Curry can still break.

Most 3-pointers in a single game

The current record holder for most threes by a player is Klay Thompson, who shot 14 against the Chicago Bulls in 2018. Two years prior, Curry actually shot a career-high 13 field goals from beyond the arc against the New Orleans Pelicans. With the way Curry can get hot any minute, the best shooter in the world can easily break the record owned by his previous Splash Brother.

First NBA player to reach 5,000 3-pointers

Curry recently made waves as the first NBA player to reach the 4,000 mark in three-pointers. While breaking Ray Allen's three-point record was already a magnificent feat, reaching this mark should surely separate himself from the rest of the NBA. This also makes his tally even more unbreakable, which is another testament to his elite shooting. But at this rate, don't be surprised if Curry makes a run at 5,000.

Highest career free-throw percentage in NBA history

Aside from three-point shooting, Curry is also terrorizing his opponents with his free-throw shooting. For now, the Warriors star is hitting 91.1% from the charity stripe, which is the best in NBA history. As long as Curry maintains his percentage for the rest of his career, he will easily be another record holder. Tailing behind him is Steve Nash, who shot free throws at a 90.4% clip.

Most 3-pointers in a single playoff game

It's a bit surprising that Curry doesn't own the record for most threes in a single playoff game. This record currently belongs to Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard, who shot 12 in Game 5 of the first round against the Denver Nuggets back in 2021 when he was still playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry's personal best was nine, which was the most in an NBA Finals game.

Most threes in a playoff series

Back in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, Curry converted 32 threes in the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The feat was enough to help the 73-9 Golden State Warriors climb out of a 3-1 series hole to advance to the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, that record was broken by Donovan Mitchell at the 2020 Western Conference First Round against the Denver Nuggets. Mitchell made 33, which remains the record for most threes by a player in a playoff series. It won't be a surprise if Curry tries to take back the record in the near future.

Most championships won by a Golden State Warrior

Curry is now tied at the top spot with four NBA championships to his name for most championships by a Golden State Warrior. However, for as long as he is playing in Golden State, he has a chance to win his fifth with the Warriors to take the solo lead. For now, the only other Warriors teammate who can keep up with Curry is Draymond Green. With Jimmy Butler joining the Warriors, Curry and crew have extended their title window.

Tying Kevin Durant for most Finals MVPs by a Golden State Warrior

The last time the Warriors won a championship was in 2022. It also marked the first time Curry took home the Finals MVP. For now, that's good for second place with Kevin Durant winning the most Finals MVPs in Golden State with two. The best shooter in the world is aiming to maximize his closing window, another Finals MVP-worthy performance could further cement his legacy.

Joining the 30K points club

For now, Curry has scored a total of 25,336 points in his career. This makes him a candidate to join the 30,000-points club in the near future. In fact, only eight NBA players in league history have reached that mark. With the way the best shooter in the world is taking charge for Golden State, the chance of joining that club is higher than ever.

Tying the record for most 3-Point Contest titles

The NBA record for the most three-point contest titles is three. This particular record is shared by Larry Bird and Craig Hodges with three apiece. Curry is within striking distance at two. He won his first in 2015 before winning his second in 2024 as part of a special showdown against New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu. Curry is expected to represent the NBA in that special shooting showdown in the years to come, leaving the door open for more titles to come.

Most 3-point field goals without a miss

Hitting consecutive threes without a miss is a difficult feat. Nonetheless, the record for the most three-point shots made without a miss is nine. The record was first set by Latrell Sprewell and then Ben Gordon, who did it twice. The last player to accomplish that feat was Jalen Brunson back in the 2023-24 season. To open the new year in 2025, Curry flirted with the record, finishing 8-of-8 from downtown in a blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers.