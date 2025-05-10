The Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers sent shockwaves throughout the NBA. Many have tried comparing the deal to other famous trades in other sports, as it was a move nobody saw coming from Dallas. Former Golden State Warriors guard Monta Ellis shared his take on the trade and had an interesting comparison that raised plenty of eyebrows.

During a guest appearance on the “Out The Mud Podcast” hosted by former NBA players Zach Randolph and Tony Allen, Ellis compared the Doncic trade to when the Warriors traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2012 in exchange for Andrew Bogut and Stephen Jackson.

Ellis, who is 39 years of age, saw similarities with how he felt about being traded away from a franchise he loves to how Doncic reacted to the trade away from the Mavericks. Doncic claims he threw his phone in frustration when he first learned of the trade to the Lakers and was visibly emotional when Dallas played a tribute video of him when he played against his former team late in the regular season.

“I love Golden State,” Ellis said. “Like, they gave me my opportunity. The way it went down is where it really hurt me, or affected me. And it's similar to what happened to Luka. I mean, that part of the business that you really don't know nothing about it unless you really be a part of it.”

Monta Ellis on being traded from the Warriors: "It's similar to what happened to Luka."

Ellis' comments certainly caught the attention of basketball fans, as many disagreed with his comparison. However, some individuals did defend the former Warriors star, claiming that other fans were simply misinterpreting his statement.

“Lol. What the hell is he talking about?” asked one user.

One fan explained, “The fact people don’t understand what he's saying is crazy lol. Clearly not comparing himself to Luka as a ‘player' but the situation.”

“I love Monta and his time with the Mavs, even, but no,” said another individual.

This fan stated, “It's not. It's really not.”

Ellis played seven seasons with the Warriors before the front office traded him to the Bucks. During his time in Golden State, the 2007 Most Improved Player Award winner served as a consistent scoring option out of the backcourt. He ended his tenure with the franchise averaging 19.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc.