With the offseason quickly approaching, Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob has doubled down on his organization doing whatever it takes to achieve success and Jonathan Kuminga's future with the team. Kuminga is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason after the Warriors didn't come to terms with him on a rookie extension.

With his athleticism and potential, he is sure to get significant offers for his services from other teams this summer. Whether the Warriors are prepared to meet these potential offers has been a topic of debate. Kuminga's talents could yield his a max contract, which could cause Lacob and the Warriors to make some tough decisions, especially after the acquisition of Jimmy Butler from Miami.

“The numbers that he’s going to demand or get, I’m sure, are going to be substantial and would give you four players making a lot of money,” Kawakami said. “Are you committed to meeting that market price, which might even take you to the first apron? Is that something that you’re ready to do?”

Lacob replied bluntly, signaling confidence in Golden State’s track record of financial commitment to retaining key players. “I don’t know; why don’t you look at history, and then you can answer that question for yourself,” he said.

Kuminga has been sidelined with an injury over the past 24 games with a severe ankle sprain. He recently returned to practice and appears to be nearing a return on the Warriors road trip, per a report by The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“Jonathan Kuminga will remain out in Orlando tomorrow night to open the Warriors’ road trip. Still waiting on final Rick Celebrini green light. He’s been scrimmaging. At final stage of return from ankle injury. Middle of road trip a possibility,” he posted on his X account on Wednesday afternoon.

Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points this season and will certainly be a productive player in the new Warriors rotation with Jimmy Butler as they look to make a push to become one of the top six seeds in the Western Conference. As the future approaches, Kuminga's performance is bound to take center stage as he aims for a significant contract this summer.