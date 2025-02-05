The Golden State Warriors have made it clear they are looking to make a big move before the upcoming trade deadline, and they are continuing to be linked to a reunion with Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant. In order to make that happen, though, it could result in the Dubs moving on from one of their long-time stalwarts, Draymond Green.

With a 25-24 record, which is good for only 10th place in the Western Conference currently, the Warriors are intent on maximizing their championship window while Stephen Curry is still around. The team's sense of urgency has increased dramatically over the past few days, and while it's not exactly likely that Green will get dealt, reports indicate that the team has internally discussed the possibility of including him in their potential deals.

“They're in the middle of this desperate time where they're trying to get another star, and as of yesterday, we're looking at it going, ‘Oh boy, they might actually get off Draymond,' or do something like that where the loyalty questions come into play with a situation like that. I don't think that's gonna happen, but it's 100% been discussed internally,” Sam Amick of The Athletic said on “Run It Back.”

Could Warriors end up trading Draymond Green?

Green's relationship with Golden State has been rocky at times, especially in recent years, whether it be due to him punching Jordan Poole during a team practice or racking up a myriad of suspensions early on last season. He's remained an integral piece of their operation on both sides of the ball, though, and to this point, the Warriors have opted to hold onto him in hopes he can help Curry make a run back to the Finals.

As of right now, it doesn't seem likely Green will be on the move, but with Golden State's front office desperate to shake up their roster, they could end up changing their mind and pulling off a deal that sends him packing. The Warriors are the top team in the NBA worth keeping an eye on ahead of the trade deadline, and Green suddenly could become a part of their plans over the next 24 hours.