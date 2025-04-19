Will the Golden State Warriors have a healthy Stephen Curry? The Warriors are watching him attempt to operate with a pivotal injury on his right hand. All before taking on the Houston Rockets.

Golden State received a crucial update ahead of its NBA Playoffs game. Anthony Slater of The Athletic provided where things stand health wise for Curry on Saturday.

“Everyone is available for the Warriors for Game 1 tomorrow night in Houston. Steph Curry is listed with a right thumb splint on his sprained thumb, but he’s cleared to play,” Slater said on X.

Houston will indeed prepare for the longtime sharpshooter. Meanwhile, Curry is good to go before pursuing his fifth NBA title starting Sunday. Curry already lifted the Warriors past the Memphis Grizzlies during the play-in round.

Is Stephen Curry only injury ahead of Warriors vs. Rockets?

Curry isn't the only key injury ahead of the much anticipated matchup in the Western Conference playoffs.

Fellow guard Gary Payton II is dealing with his own ailment. Like Curry, Payton has a thumb issue. Except his resides on his left hand.

Payton is wearing his own splint to nurse the left thumb injury. But the NBA's injury report states that he's available too for the Rockets contest. Payton himself even showed his humorous side Friday. He went undercover as a team store employee trying to interact with fans.

Golden State is facing deeper odds in these postseason games. Again, the Warriors entered the playoffs needing to win their opening play-in game.

Houston, though, is labeled by many fans as the favorite heading into this series. The Rockets rose to the conference's second seed in the Western Conference. Houston compiled a 52-30 overall mark. The franchise lost their last three games to close out the season, though.

Draymond Green is one Warriors star embracing Golden State's underdog role. The longtime Warriors forward looks like Curry will be alongside him for the first round opener down in the Toyota Center.