The sight of Stephen Curry rocking a pair of signature shoes usually involves his own brand, but the Golden State Warriors superstar decided to shake things up during the NBA All-Star weekend in San Francisco.

Curry was spotted wearing the “Gold Medal” edition of the AE 1 Low, the signature sneaker belonging to Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. It was a full-circle moment that left the typically confident Edwards feeling like a starstruck teenager on the sidelines.

Edwards has never been shy about his admiration for the greatest shooter of all time. He called Curry the GOAT, though he did it with a classic Edwards twist. “Curry the GOAT… He doesn't know it but he really is me, His alter ego is me.”

"Curry the GOAT… He doesn't know it but he really is me, His alter ego is me." Anthony Edwards reaction to Steph Curry rocking his kicks for NBA All-Star Media Day 😂

Anthony Edwards is a favorite among the players as well. He loves joking around with all the stars, from LeBron to KD, and many more, a glimpse of which fans got to see during the Olympics.

In fact, even the connection between the two goes back to the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they helped lead Team USA to a gold medal. During a match against the Warriors last year, Edwards was seen breaking league protocols by sneaking his phone onto the bench to snap photos of Curry wearing his kicks.

Edwards admitted he felt like a kid again, noting that he grew up wearing Curry’s shoes since middle school and even attended Curry’s basketball camp before making it to the league.

Seeing the four-time champion lace up his signature line was a massive moment for Edwards, especially since Curry is currently navigating a high-profile sneaker free agency.

While the actual All-Star Game featuring the new Team USA versus Team World format is still hours away, the viral moment involving the AE 1 Lows has already stolen the show. For Edwards, seeing a player he idolized wearing his gear only solidified the “alter ego” narrative he loves to push